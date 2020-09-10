ADGS Advisory, Inc. Delivers Award-Winning English e-Learning Curriculum to China and Southeast Asia

Bringing a true North American academic experience to students throughout the region

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS) is proud to announce that Quality Online Education Group Inc. (QOEG) has received recognition in China as a winner of online education industry awards in three consecutive years, taking home the prestigious "Most Influential Online Education Service Provider" awards in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The awards are an indicator to QOEG's obvious superiority in being an industry leader in equipping students in China and Southeast Asia with the level of natural English proficiency to be competitive and successful in the global environment of today and tomorrow. English-based academic instruction and North American teaching methods are highly sought after in this region: We have students in nearly every province in China, and we have made an important and successful entry into Vietnam in June 2020. The establishment of this strategic expansion is a significant one, as Vietnam is one of the fastest growing economic centers in Asia.

QOEG goes above and beyond expectations in fulfilling the need. Not only is all content development and teaching staff management based in Canada, but the tutors themselves are all highly qualified teachers based in North America and the Philippines. We sincerely believe that this provides a true native English experience, in terms of spoken language fluency, cross-cultural style, and contextual expansion of a child's horizons.

As the founder of the QOEG Cambridge Course Development Center, QOEG is an innovative pioneer in bringing the benefits of "small class education" into the online learning environment. Ranging from 1:1 private sessions, to 1:2 or 1:4 "small class" sessions, teaching is done live and online with a North American-based tutor in real-time. Our deepest conviction is that a happy child is an effective learner, and families can easily choose between the different types of sessions, to bring out the best in the student.

About Quality Online Education Group Inc

Based in Canada, "Quality Online Education Group, Inc." (QOEG) is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience!

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc.is a public company currently trading on the OTC Markets (ADGS). ADGS was originally incorporated in Delaware.

*Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of ADGS Advisory, Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in ADGS Advisory, Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

Investor Information: ADGSContact@gmail.com

SOURCE: ADGS Advisory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605649/ADGS-Advisory-Inc-Delivers-Award-Winning-English-e-Learning-Curriculum-to-China-and-Southeast-Asia