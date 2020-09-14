The new Online Baby Products Retailing Market Research from Technavio indicates Negative and Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Easier Payment Options," says a senior analyst for Consumer Discretionary industry at Technavio. "The purchase volume of baby products through online mode is increasing due to the rising customer confidence in online payments. Easy refund policies, 24/7 customer service, and lower prices are other factors that are encouraging the growth of online retailing of baby products. Consumers prefer online purchase of baby products because online retailers provide several secure payment options such as internet banking, COD, cash on order, e-wallets, and credit cards." As the markets recover Technavio expects the online baby products retailing market size to grow by USD 24.76 billion during the period 2020-2024."

Online Baby Products Retailing Segment Highlights for 2020

The online baby products retailing market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 15.96%.

Baby toys dominated the market in 2019

Regional Analysis

33% of the growth will originate from the APAC region. China is a key market for online baby products retailing in APAC.

The rising fertility rate, the increasing penetration of the Internet, and the influx of international brands will significantly drive online baby products retailing market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America.

Notes:

The online baby products retailing market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.

The online baby products retailing market is segmented by product (baby toys, baby gear, baby apparel, baby diaper products, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Argos Ltd., Baby Earth, BABY SHOP LLC., Babydash Sdn Bhd, Bed Bath Beyond Inc., eBay Inc., JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.), and The Walt Disney Co.

