Voltalia SA IKEA France & Voltalia unveil a new product: a simple and accessible self-assembly solar panel solution 22-Sep-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. IKEA France & Voltalia unveil a new product: a simple and accessible self-assembly solar panel solution Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that from September 22[1], IKEA France and Voltalia will offer a new turnkey solution for solar panels installation dedicated to private customers. This product opens access to solar energy at a competitive price, developed with solar experts and gives the best guarantees. Support at all stages of the project The Customer Journey is designed to be as simple as possible to facilitate the installation of solar panels for private customers who wish to have a more responsible energy system. After gathering information on IKEA.fr or in a store, IKEA France customers will have access to a first estimate using an online simulation tool (installation, support and guarantees) and will then be supported -from the first technical appointment to the after-sales period by Voltalia experts to benefit from their own solar rooftop solution. This solution aims at making solar panels installation easier and more accessible. It helps contribute to environment preservation and the customer can divide energy bills by up to two on average thanks to self-consumption and the resale of electricity production surplus. Two offers are developed to address different needs and different types of rooftops: · SOLSTR?.LE: high-performance solution at an excellent price, SOLSTR?.LE will fit the strong sun-exposed rooftops, starting at &euro6,990 for 6 panels and &euro7,990 for 9 panels. · SOLSTR?.LE PLUS: a more flexible solution that will fit a large type of rooftops with materials to optimize production and self-consumption, starting at &euro7,990 for 6 panels and &euro8,990 for 9 panels. Profitable over 7 to 10 years on average, this turnkey solution provides an affordable price with the best guarantees: · 5-year after-sales service all included; · 5-year performance guarantees: if a difference is observed between the performance announced on the final estimate and the real production, the difference will be repaid; · Minimum 10 year-guarantees on the components by the manufacturer (panels and converter); · 25-year global performance panels guarantee; This solution is part of IKEA's "People & Planet Positive" strategy which aims to create a community of renewable energy producers by 2025 in the 30 countries where the group operates. In its activities, IKEA France is committed in favour of energy independence and covers 131% of its needs thanks to its own renewable energy production (6 wind farms, 52,854 solar panels on 22 unities). Pierre Deyries, Sustainable development Director at IKEA France comments: "I am very proud to launch this offer with Voltalia to make renewable energies more affordable and accessible at home. With this solution and a simplified customer journey and the solar experts' availability to support the customer in choosing the right solution, customers can act in favor of the environment and reduce their energy bill over the long-term. This is a step further into our sustainable development politics to achieve our goals: it gives everyone an opportunity to adopt a sustainable lifestyle at home." Sebastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia comments: "We are very pleased to start this partnership which offers IKEA's customers our expertise in the field of solar electricity production. This partnership is another step highlighting our commitment in favour of energy transition, and in this case, for the many". Next on the agenda: H1 2020 results on September 24, 2020 (before maket open) About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 About IKEA France In France, IKEA is the leader of furniture and homeware with 15,43% of market shares. IKEA retail France employ 10,625 collaborators and count 34 stores, one design workshop, e-commercial website IKEA.fr, one app and one customer support center. For the financial year 2019*, IKEA Retail France record a turnover of 3,003 billion euros, IKEA stores have received 59,8 million of visitors and IKEA.fr website counted 185 million of views. IKEA bases its development on a strong Swedish corporate culture, key of its success. This culture and values shared between all the employees and country where IKEA group is settled, help everyone to contribute and improve Ikea Group vision which is improving the daily life of each of us. *Financial year from September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019. Press Contact IKEA France: 01 30 81 15 15 - rp.corpfrance@ikea.com =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] All the customers will have access to the simulation tool on IKEA.fr. Appointments with Voltalian experts will be available from September 22 for customers in the South of France, from mid October for departments in the North of France (except the Ile-de-France departments) and mid November for Ile-de-France. List of departments in the South of France eligible from September 22, 2020: · Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (Alpes-de-Haute-Provence (04), Hautes-Alpes (05), Alpes-Maritimes (06), Bouches-du-Rhône (13), Var (83), Vaucluse (84)) · Occitanie region (Ariège (09), Aude (11), Aveyron (12), Gard (30), Haute-Garonne (31), Gers (32), Hérault (34), Lot (46), Lozère (48), Hautes-Pyrénées (65), Pyrénées-Orientales (66), Tarn (81), Tarn-et-Garonne (82)) · Nouvelle-Aquitaine region (Corrèze (19), Dordogne (24), Gironde (33), Landes (40), Lot-et-Garonne (47), Pyrénées-Atlantiques (64), Haute-Vienne (87)) · Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region (Ardèche (07), Cantal (15), Drôme (26), Isère (38), Haute-Loire (43), Savoie (73))

