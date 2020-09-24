The molecular microplate readers and washers market will witness an incremental growth of USD 270.80 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005384/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get Free Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2020-2024 Sample!

COVID-19 Highlights

Health Care industry will have Positive impact due to the pandemic

Molecular microplate readers and washers market is expected to witness Neutral growth during 2020-2024

Health Care Industry will witness Direct impact during the forecast period

Molecular microplate readers and washers market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY

Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out to a wider target audience. This molecular microplate readers and washers market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed molecular microplate readers and washers market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/molecular microplate readers and washers market-industry-analysis

Key Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market Research Findings

A CAGR of almost 5% is expected to be recorded in the molecular microplate readers and washers market during 2020-2024

Microplate readers will hold the largest share. The availability of accessories such as software, along with microplate readers that can be customized, is driving the growth of the molecular microplate reader segment.

North America will account for the highest incremental growth. Factors such as advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development for treating various lifestyle diseases, and the presence of several vendors in the US offering a wide range of products will significantly drive molecular microplate readers and washers market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Increase in automation in healthcare will boost the molecular microplate readers and washers market growth

Rising investments in R&D will have a positive impact on the molecular microplate readers and washers market

High costs of instruments is likely to create hindrance for the molecular microplate readers and washers market

For accessing Technavio's key findings about drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,

Sign up for 14- Day Free Trial of Technavio's Subscription Platform

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market Vendor Participation Scenario

Market is Fragmented

Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity

Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.

Prominent molecular microplate readers and washers market players are Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Harvard Bioscience Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

With more companies navigating the pandemic gradually, this research analysis can be personalized to create a recovery path for the market participants. Try out our $1000 Worth Free Report Customization by Speaking to our Analyst or Industry Expert

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Request for a FREE Sample on the Impact of COVID-19

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Microplate readers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Microplate washers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hospital and diagnostic laboratories Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Avantor Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biosan

Bruker Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005384/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/