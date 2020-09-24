Else Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Launches World's First Globally Patented, Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition Formula on Amazon.com

Amazon to begin online sales of Else Soy free Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV:BABY)(OTCQX:BABYF)(FSE:0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its novel, first of its kind plant-based soy free Complete & clean label Nutrition for Toddlers is now available for U.S customers via Amazon.com.

Else is expanding into the world's largest online retailer as consumers continue to eat more meals at home and increasingly rely on grocery delivery services, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon saw online grocery sales triple year-over-year during the second quarter of 2020, as more customers continue to get their groceries delivered rather than going to a physical store.

Selling direct to consumers through online channels, is a major pillar of Else's global go-to-market strategy. Furthermore, the Company's Amazon store will provide a convenient alternative for parents who prefer shopping online.

In addition to its own e-store and the new the Amazon.com store, the Company is aggressively pursuing new channels to bring its novel products to natural food and grocery store aisles and store shelves across the United States. Grocers are eager to satisfy consumer's growing demand for natural, clean, non-dairy and healthy alternative product offerings in the Company's product category. This is further amplified given the massive growth and demand they are currently experiencing as a result of stay at home orders and restaurant closures.

As a result of both a consumer demand - plant-based products continue to significantly outpace overall food sales in the U.S., fueling a significant growth opportunity for retailers.

"We're thrilled to offer Else Nutrition's products US nation wide on Amazon.com," said Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. "With the launch of our plant-based Toddler complete nutrition, we've been getting many requests from customers who want to purchase our product on Amazon.com. This is a tremendous convenience and accessibility boost using the world's largest e-commerce platform - as we continue our singular focus to bring novel, plant-based, clean nutrition to families," she added.

Else Nutrition's Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers & Babies (12+ mo.) is now available on Amazon.com as both single (for US$36) and 4-pack (for US$136).

Canadian consumers can order Else's products at www.elsenutrition.com.

To visit Else's Amazon please see: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FM4NRMR/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_api_fab_ZBGAFb01N25NV

Else is pleased to announce that as of September 14, 2020, it retained Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media") for digital marketing and advertising services. Winning Media will be engaged on a month to month term and will be compensated a total of USD$75,000 for its current scope of services. Neither Winning Media nor Else currently own securities in each other. The engagement is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

