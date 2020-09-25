CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with New Florida Store

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest-growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce a new store opening in Largo, FL. The franchise congratulates Toby and Jamie Paul on starting up their latest CPR franchise location.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Largo, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/largo-fl/

"Toby and Jamie's new location will undoubtedly be an asset to all Largo community members. As current franchisee owners with two other CPR stores, they work hard every day to bring exceptional device repair services to nearby residents. I'm looking forward to the Pauls' continued growth and success with CPR Largo," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Located along the West Coast of Florida, Largo is just a twenty-five to thirty-minute drive from St. Petersburg and within close proximity to local beaches. As the third-largest city in Pinellas County, Largo is a thriving community with several area attractions. Residents and visitors can choose from various entertainment options, including Florida Botanical Gardens and Pinellas County Heritage Village. CPR Largo is conveniently located on Ulmerton Road, in the busy Largo Mall outdoor shopping plaza.

"With over eight years of experience managing cellphone repair stores, Jamie and I are looking forward to extending expert repair and customer service to Largo's residents," said franchise owner Toby Paul. "Our technicians are well-trained and ready to offer their expertise and put their repair knowledge to good use."

Toby and Jamie are Native Floridians and have resided in the Sunshine State most of their lives. They ventured into the cellphone repair business in 2012 and currently own three CPR stores, including CPR Largo. When they're not working, they enjoy traveling, boating, and spending time with their friends, family, and four children.

Jamie, Toby, and their CPR Largo team offer numerous services, ranging from screen repairs and battery replacements to diagnostic issues. To learn additional information, please stop by the store or use the contact details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Largo is located at:

10500 Ulmerton Rd #206

Largo, FL 33771

Please contact the store at 727-433-8277 or via email: repairs@cpr-largo.com.

Please visit the store's website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/largo-fl/.

Toby and Jamie's other store, CPR Clearwater, is located at:

1600 Gulf to Bay Blvd

Clearwater, FL 33755

Toby and Jamie's other store, CPR St. Petersburg 4th St, is located at:

5225 4th St N Suite A

St Petersburg, FL 33703

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607827/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Services-with-New-Florida-Store