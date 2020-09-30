Compound Monthly: Taking Sustainable Wealth Creation to the Masses by Demystifying the Stock Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / It would be hard to find a person who doesn't desire financial freedom, yet most people are not willing to educate themselves on how to achieve it - either because of falsely held fears or their inability to access a reliable knowledge- base.

What drove Benji Niss (CEO, Compound Monthly) was a relentless resolve to improve his financial health and to achieve lifestyle freedom. A seasoned manual osteopath, his job at the retirement home wasn't able to give him the financial freedom that he yearned for. Eventually, the stock market turned out to be the platform that not only gave him a strong financial foundation but also opened his mind to a host of growth opportunities.

His thumping success convinced Benji that the knowledge must be shared with others and that everyone should have a fair chance at sustainable wealth creation.

Compound Monthly was born as a culmination of that vision. It is a subscription-based investing advisory service that provides its members access to investment opportunities within the US and Canadian stock markets.

Compound Monthly's core objective is to establish a comprehensive, knowledge-driven platform for both new and senior investors that only enhances their investment knowhow but also helps them make substantial, long-term wealth gains through investing in the stock market. Fear and lack of knowledge are the two biggest factors that prevent people from investing in the stock market. Compound Monthly eliminates that fear through its research-driven approach. Their team of seasoned traders and investment experts thoroughly analyze businesses listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange to spot potential in relatively new or undervalued companies. Based on an exhaustive analysis, stock picks are shared each month with the service members.

Traditional investment houses drive new investors away with their exorbitant fees and commission rates. Compound Monthly intends to keep its fees lower than those of most traditional investment and wealth funds.

A major hurdle to investment is the mindset that one needs a pile of cash lying around to get started. And there is some truth to it because traditional investment funds do ask for a sizable investment upfront. The lower minimum limit has shown great promise thus far and holds the potential to take stock market investment to every household.

As the founder and CEO, Benji drives the core business strategy along with overseeing day-to-day operations. He envisions a future where people of all ages and backgrounds are open to learning about investment and that Compound Monthly can act as a vehicle that triggers the mindset change and is able to truly "democratize" sustainable, minimal-risk wealth creation. Learn more about them on their official website www.compoundmonthly.com

