Else Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition to Present at October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV:BABY)(OTCQX:BABYF)(FSE:0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), a developer of plant-based alternatives to dairy-based baby nutrition, is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the August 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 9:00am ET (6:00am PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of Else's website at elsenutrition.com/pages/investor-relations. The presentation can also be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2472/37757 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on October 12-15, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners at shamsian@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

