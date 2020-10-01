IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announces its GREENPAY launch, an eco-friendly global offer for financial institutions, in line with its CSR* and sustainability strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005547/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Environmental concerns underpin IDEMIA's business practices. Through GREENPAY, IDEMIA commits to move away from today's "take-make-waste" attitude to redesign our habits. IDEMIA is proud to develop solutions generating less plastic and paper waste, reducing land and water pollution while also minimizing its carbon footprint.

GREENPAY is IDEMIA's commitment to continuously improve each part of the payment card value chain, seeking to:

Minimize the environmental impact of its processes and services

Develop innovative, eco-friendly products, services and solutions

Help customers achieve their environmental goals with IDEMIA's product offering.

GREENPAY encompasses eco-friendly card body solutions, advanced card related services like eco-designed packaging, on-demand printing of PEFC/FSC certified card carrier, digital alert and e-documents among other services that enable financial institutions to deploy their sustainability transformation.

Over the last few months, IDEMIA's customers around the world, including Latin America, the US, Europe and Asia, have adopted GREENPAY. For example:

The RHB1 Visa WWF Debit Card-i is a recycled PVC payment card which will be available to all new and existing RHB customers in Malaysia from July 2020. The cards contain state-of-the-art technology for seamless payments, have passed all durability tests and are ISO-certified and EMV compliant.

IDEMIA's trusted solutions were chosen to accompany BBVA's 2 customers in the environmental transition journey. This partnership will progressively allow the bank to deliver cards made of "eco friendly" materials to customers in all countries where it has a presence by the end of 2021.

customers in the environmental transition journey. This partnership will progressively allow the bank to deliver cards made of "eco friendly" materials to customers in all countries where it has a presence by the end of 2021. IDEMIA also offers Treezor3, a low-natural-resource-consuming card which does not compromise on security or end-user convenience. The collaboration between IDEMIA and Treezor French banking-as-a-service market leader has culminated in the launch of the first ever eco-friendly card by a FinTech in France.

IDEMIA was also awarded the "Environmental Claim Validation Summary" certification by its recycled PVC supplier "UL Environment Inc."

Furthermore all GREENPAY products services through IDEMIA's certified partner financially contribute to key environmental projects around the world in line with the Sustainable Development Goals set up by the United Nations.

IDEMIA's Executive VP Financial Institutions Amanda Gourbault said:"We at IDEMIA take sustainable development very seriously and believe the financial community is perfectly placed to promote green initiatives and build a better tomorrow. This is GREENPAY's primary objective, combining all our expertise in technologies which further CSR goals."

*CSR: Corporate Social Responsibility

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

1 See PR https://www.idemia.com/press-release/idemia-partners-rhb-bank-launch-first-recycled-debit-card-asia-pacific-2020-06-15

2 See PR https://www.idemia.com/press-release/idemia-and-bbva-partner-launch-spains-first-payment-card-made-recycled-pvc-2020-06-05

3 See PR https://www.idemia.com/press-release/idemia-and-treezor-launch-first-eco-friendly-payment-card-onlyone-french-fintech-firm-2020-06-26

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005547/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Hanna Sebbah

idemia@havas.com

+33 (0) 6 63 73 30 30