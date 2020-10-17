The supplementary cementitious materials market size is set to grow by USD 6.3 billion accelerating at a CAGR of almost 6%, during the period spanning over 2020-2024. One of the key factors driving growth is the increase in building and construction activities. Increasing investments in industrial parks and major infrastructural projects worldwide has increased the demand for supplementary cementitious materials. The emergence of environment-friendly cement technology is a significant trend that will further stimulate market growth. The rising need for sustainable infrastructure development is increasing the use of eco-friendly and low-cost variants of construction materials.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global supplementary cementitious materials market as a part of the global construction materials market within the global materials market. The parent global construction materials market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacture of construction materials, including sand, clay, gypsum, lime, aggregates, cement, concrete, bricks, and other materials. Growth in the global construction materials market will be driven by the upsurge in the global building and construction industry.

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: Geographic Segmentation

The report segments the market by geography: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. About 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for industrial buildings, warehouses, and other infrastructure coupled with favorable regulatory policies in the region. China and India are the key markets for supplementary cementitious materials in APAC.

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: Segmentation by Type

The fly ash segment was leading the market in 2019. Fly ash is widely used in the construction industry to lower the quantity of cement to be added, without compromising on the strength of the concrete structure. Also, fly ash imparts various benefits such as reduced environmental pollution, lower GHG emissions, and weight reduction of the concrete structure. These factors are fueling the growth of the segment in the market. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the supplementary cementitious materials market size.

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by the increase in building and construction activities worldwide. The growing focus on infrastructure development by governments across the world is increasing the number of construction activities. This is evident in emerging economies such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, India, and the Philippines. For instance, the Government of Vietnam recently approved a new USD 921 million investment plan to boost the performance of its industrial parks. Similarly, in Indonesia, the ongoing Patimban Port project in Subang, West Java, is expected to improve the logistics performance and make the country a transshipment hub. The rise in the number of such construction projects will fuel the demand for supplementary cementitious materials such as fly ash, ferrous slag, and silica fume, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: Challenges to Overcome

Some traditional builders are reluctant to adopt the use of fly ash. This is due to problems related to slower strength development and extended setting time of concrete when it is used in high volumes. Also, poor quality fly ash increases the permeability of concrete, which could end up damaging buildings and other construction projects. These concerns might limit the use of fly ash in the construction industry, thus impacting the overall market growth.

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: Vendor Landscape

This report provides information on revenue, organizational developments, and key go-to-market strategies of several leading supplementary cementitious materials companies, including:

ArcelorMittal SA

BASF SE

Boral Ltd.

CEMEX SAB de CV

CRH Plc

Ferroglobe Plc

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Sika AG

Tata Steel Ltd.

