HONG KONG, Oct 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The COVID-19 outbreak has led to businesses and employees re-evaluating what the workplace means to them. Today, The Executive Centre (TEC), the leading premium flexible workspace provider across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, launches the "Welcome Back to The Office" video campaign, where characters find ways to adapt to the new working environment.The campaign is a take on the work-from-home phenomenon, and while the characters in the videos are fictional, their triumphs and struggles are drawn from real experiences of TEC's 1000+ global team.What's clear is that while homeworking arrangements are becoming normalised and people are enjoying less commuting, not having to dress to impress and spending more time with their families; on the flip side, there are also irreplaceable benefits of working in an office such as proper coffee in a proper coffee cup, chatting to colleagues and collaborating on projects, IT that works, comfortable ergonomic furniture, admin support, and a highly-productive environment that boosts concentration and minimises distractions."After an extended period of time working from home, we are inspired to explore how the typical workday has changed, and is continuing to change," said Paul Salnikow, TEC Founder and CEO. "We believe the future of the workplace hinges on its relationship with the people who truly make it work. As the pandemic has accelerated the shift to flexible workspaces, we are certain that the office, rather than becoming obsolete, will become an increasingly valuable asset facilitating collaboration and driving business growth. Our clients are telling us that their offices of the future will need solutions that are tailored to their success, limit current challenges, give their staff maximum flexibility and provide the best office environment that they can find."Welcome Back to the Office - Good to leave, even better to come back.The videos can be viewed here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGzLjfneslE&list=PLfHtsCPeKvS_hVeEC_AUxLGDvlLWzFhTBFor more details, please visit https://www.backtotheoffice.executivecentre.comAbout The Executive CentreThe Executive Centre (TEC) opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 135+ Centres in 32 cities and 14 countries.The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed.Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Conference facilities to suit any business' needs.For more information please visit www.executivecentre.comPress EnquiriesFinsburySheena Shah / Crystal ChowSheena.Shah@Finsbury.com / +852 3166 9855Crystal.Chow@Finsbury.com / +852 3166 9838Source: The Executive CentreCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.