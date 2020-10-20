The global life science software market size is poised to grow by USD 2.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005626/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Life Science Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Life sciences software market vendors offer solutions through the SaaS-based model to expand the services and enter new markets. Signiant offers a hybrid SaaS solution, Media Shuttle, which allows quick transfer of files (any size) across the globe. Media Shuttle and Flight offer a pay-as-you-go pricing model appropriate for fast-paced life science projects. SaaS-based life sciences solutions improve the efficiency and reduce the cost of deploying valuable IT infrastructure. Organizations focus on the feasibility and relevance of cloud computing solutions. SaaS-based solutions are modeled along with the pay-per-use feature and require a one-time setup fee for the software, updates, maintenance, and lifetime support. These factors will boost the market growth

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major life science software market growth came from pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical companies can benefit from the global healthcare standard offered by the life science software. It enhances the existing ERP, augments the capabilities of logistic partners, and collaborates with trading partners such as contract packagers. It also increases the visibility of the company, helps analytics, and offers risk management.

North America was the largest life science software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The demand for security, easy access to data, and the need for effective management of patient information will significantly drive the life science software market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global life science software market is fragmented. Cegedim SA, Dassault Systemes SE, Medidata Solutions Inc., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Therapeutics Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veeva Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this life science software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global life science software market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Rising Need for the Improvement of Operational Efficiency in Various End-user Industries will be a Key Market Trend

The rising need for the improvement of operational efficiency in various end-user industries is one of the key trends that will drive the growth of the market until 2024. Life science software enhances the performance of the organization by collecting and managing the data efficiently. Many healthcare units entirely depend on life science software to obtain patient data and prepare reports based on them. This statistical analysis software efficiently analyzes the patient data and provides accurate results. As a result, doctors and health care personnel can gather patient health information from these healthcare information systems and can provide long-term treatment plans. The software also carries out the centralized management of the organization's data by aiding in decision-making and increasing their operational efficiency. This, in turn, will enable enterprises to remain competitive in the market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Life Science Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist life science software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the life science software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the life science software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of life science software market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Pharmaceutical Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Biotechnology Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premise Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cegedim SA

Dassault Systemes SE

Medidata Solutions Inc.

Model N Inc.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005626/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/