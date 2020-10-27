

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury accessories and lifestyle brand Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) announced Tuesday the appointment of Joanne Crevoiserat as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



Crevoiserat has served as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer since July 2020, after having joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer in August 2019.



She is also expected to be appointed as a member of Tapestry's Board of Directors at the next regularly scheduled Board meeting.



The company noted that Susan Kropf, an independent member of Tapestry's Board of Directors since June 2006, will continue to serve as Chair of the Board.



Prior to joining the company, Crevoiserat was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from February 2017 to June 2019.



She joined Abercrombie & Fitch in May 2014 as Chief Financial Officer and also served as Executive Vice President, CFO and COO, and Interim Principal Executive Officer during her tenure with the company.



Prior to that, she served in a number of senior management roles at Kohl's Corp., and senior finance positions with Wal-Mart Stores and May Department Stores.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TAPESTRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de