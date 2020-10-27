Halberd Corporation: Halberd Corp. Retains Prestigious Patent Law Firm on Covid-19-Related and Other Disease Technologies

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has retained the services of a prestigious Pittsburgh, PA law firm, Ference & Associates, to handle its intellectual property matters. The initial application focuses on patenting Halberd's base Covid-19 antibody as well as an entire new class of antibody conjugate. The primary attorney on the Halberd account is Dr. Darwin King, Esq., who has extensive experience in dealing with intellectual property matters in microbiology and antibody patents.

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "We are excited to have Dr. King's experience in guiding us in protecting our valuable intellectual property. We currently have two issued patents and four provisional patents filed with the U.S. Patent Office, and have forwarded these to Dr. King. We are also working on a fifth provisional patent application which we expect to file within the next several weeks."

Mr. Hartman noted, "Although four provisional patents are currently filed, the allowance and issuance of a patent by the US Patent Office is a process that can take several years. The filing of a provisional patent establishes Halberd's priority date to preserve their property rights under the patent office's 'first to file' policy. The patent issuance process will not delay or prevent us from continuing our pursuit of Covid-19 prevention, diagnostic and treatment research or other disease treatments associated with our patented extracorporeal technology."

About Ference & Associates.

Ference & Associates is a leading Pittsburgh, PA intellectual property boutique law firm that provides a full range of legal services relating to patents, trademarks and copyrights. They handle complex intellectual property portfolios and litigation for both local and global companies.

Their attorneys have deep expertise in science and engineering, and prepare and prosecute patents, trademarks and copyrights across a broad array of technical areas including: computer hardware and software, chemical, electronics, life science/biotech, mechanical and electro-mechanical. Further information about the firm may be found at: www.ferencelaw.com.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here. The number of outstanding shares remains at 317,721,539.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus", and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

