Continued technology innovation and global expansion drive investor and client confidence

Toluna, the leading consumer intelligence platform and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData, today announced it has completed a significant round of financing. The capital infusion led by Verlinvest will help accelerate Toluna's global growth initiatives and reflects unwavering investor confidence in the company's continued momentum and position as a technology and industry leader in real-time consumer market research.

The additional funding follows a year in which Toluna has successfully driven technology innovation despite economic uncertainty as it continues its mission to revolutionize the market research industry. In September 2020 the company launched its flagship platform, Toluna Start. An end-to-end consumer intelligence platform designed by Toluna's Innovation team, Toluna Start empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions in real-time. Toluna Start integrates Toluna's panel of 30+ million members and empowers clients to conduct high quality, real-time insights for market understanding, new product development, brand and communications work.

"Toluna's mission for the past two decades has always been to creatively and efficiently solve the ever-changing needs of our global clients and the market research industry as a whole," said Frédéric-Charles Petit, founder and chief executive, Toluna. "This latest funding round will help us build on our current momentum, as the Toluna Start platform accelerates our product development, sales and marketing efforts and best positions us as we enter the next chapter in our growth story. We are excited to continue to democratize research through technology and empower our global enterprise clientele with agility."

Toluna celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier in the year, launched a corporate rebrand, and became the parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData. The momentum culminated in the launch of Toluna Start, which has received overwhelmingly positive client and industry feedback and has driven continued investor and client support.

About Toluna

Toluna delivers real-time consumer insights at the speed of the on-demand economy. With a commitment to leading by technology innovation, Toluna revolutionizes market research and empowers clients with the agility to instantly conduct quantitative and qualitative research. By combining global scale and local expertise with innovative digital solutions and award-winning research design, Toluna helps clients explore tomorrow, now.

Toluna is the parent company of Harris Interactive Europe and KuRunData. Together, we strive to push market research toward a better tomorrow.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005170/en/

Contacts:

Articulate Communications for Toluna

Emily Allen

toluna@articulatecomms.com