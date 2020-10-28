nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today launched the nVent RAYCHEM Supervisor IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) platform, which is designed to connect, control and monitor temperature-critical assets.

The first offering of nVent's new IIoT platform will be nVent RAYCHEM Pipeline Supervisor, which the company expects to deliver a groundbreaking "temperature-sensitive" heat trace monitoring software solution. It will offer unique access to performance trends and rich actionable data insights to enable the safe and efficient operation of vital heat tracing infrastructure.

"The nVent RAYCHEM Supervisor IIoT platform represents the culmination of nVent's experience with engineering and deploying critical heat tracing infrastructure," says Brad Faulconer, President of nVent's Thermal Management segment. "We are excited our first offering within this platform will be nVent RAYCHEM Pipeline Supervisor, which will feature state of the art software-based solutions for predictive maintenance of temperature-sensitive pipelines."

nVent RAYCHEM Supervisor and Elexant Controllers

With installations in facilities owned by the world's largest chemical producers and oil and gas refiners, nVent RAYCHEM Supervisor incorporates 17 years of field-proven experience in demanding industrial applications. Supervisor is designed to program and monitor nVent RAYCHEM electronic temperature control products from centralized and remote locations.

nVent's recently-launched Elexant controllers combined with the Elexant 9200i wireless connectivity interface provide centralized control and seamless connectivity to streamline data integration, manage energy consumption and maximize operational efficiencies.

nVent RAYCHEM Pipeline Supervisor

nVent RAYCHEM Pipeline Supervisor will enable operators and field maintenance personnel to assess heat trace infrastructure health in real time with a flexible browser-based user interface, aimed to optimize flow assurance and reduce operating costs. Using predictive analytics, Pipeline Supervisor will provide advanced warnings of pending threats to the safe and secure operation of critical pipelines.

A Complete Turn-Key Solution

nVent provides a complete turn-key product and services package for all control and monitoring solutions with design, engineering and commissioning capabilities, for a successful deployment in the field. This includes a comprehensive services package to ensure customers are fully supported post-deployment. Furthermore, nVent RAYCHEM Pipeline Supervisor will be compatible for retrofits so it can be seamlessly incorporated into existing infrastructure.

Through ongoing investment in research and development, nVent continues to be at the forefront of IIoT software and controller innovation throughout the heat tracing industry.

For more information on nVent RAYCHEM Supervisor products, please visit raychem.nvent.com/IIoT.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

