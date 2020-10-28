THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. Alfa Laval supplements the tender offer document dated 12 August 2020 regarding the recommended public cash tender offer for all shares in Neles Alfa Laval AB (publ), 28 October 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET As previously announced, Alfa Laval AB (publ) ("Alfa Laval" or the "Offeror") and Neles Corporation ("Neles") have on 13 July 2020 entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which Alfa Laval has made a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Neles (the "Tender Offer"). Alfa Laval has published a tender offer document, dated 12 August 2020, concerning the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer commenced on 13 August 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and will expire on 30 October 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless extended in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved a supplement to the Tender Offer Document (such supplement hereinafter the "Supplement Document"). The Supplement Document relates to the stock exchange release published by the Offeror on 27 October 2020, according to which the Offeror has obtained all regulatory approvals it considers necessary for the completion of the Tender Offer, and the condition to completion of the Tender Offer concerning the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals has thus been satisfied. In addition, the Supplement Document relates to the unaudited interim report published by Neles on 28 October 2020 for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 (the "Interim Report") as well as the Offeror's portion of shares and voting rights in Neles held through financial instruments entitling to acquire shares in Neles, which was, at the time of the notification of major holdings concerning the same, approximately 8.46 percent of all shares and voting rights in Neles. The Supplement Document, the stock exchange release published by the Offeror on 27 October 2020 and the Interim Report are attached as Appendix 1 to this stock exchange release. In addition, the stock exchange release published by the Offeror on 27 October 2020 has been included as Appendix I and the Interim Report as Appendix J to the Tender Offer Document. The Tender Offer Document and the Supplement Document will be available in Finnish and in English from 28 October 2020 onwards at the headquarters of Alfa Laval, Rudeboksvägen 1, SE-226 55 Lund, Sweden, at the offices of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch, Eteläesplanadi 18, FI-00130 Helsinki, Finland and at Nasdaq Helsinki, Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland. The electronic versions of the Tender Offer Document and the Supplement Document will be available in Finnish and in English from 28 October 2020 onwards online at https://www.alfalaval.com/investors and https://sebgroup.com/large-corporates-and-institutions/prospectuses-and-download s/prospectuses, as well as in Finnish from 28 October 2020 onwards online at www.neles.com/ostotarjous-alfalaval and in English from 28 October 2020 onwards online at www.neles.com/offer-alfalaval. Investor Relations contacts: Johan Lundin Head of Investor Relations Alfa Laval Mobile: +46730463090 johan.lundin@alfalaval.com Rita Uotila Vice President, Investor Relations Neles Tel: +358 400 954 141 rita.uotila@neles.com Media enquiries: Johan Lundin Head of Investor Relations Alfa Laval Mobile: +46730463090 johan.lundin@alfalaval.com About Alfa Laval Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better. Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX. Alfa Laval's key financials are summarised below. Financials (2019, SEK million)1 ----------------------------------------------- Net sales 46,517 ---------------------------------------------- Operating profit (EBIT) 7,198 ---------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITA2 7,989 ---------------------------------------------- Total assets (as per 31 December 2019) 64,396 ---------------------------------------------- 1 As per Alfa Laval Group's 2019 annual report. 2 Defined as operating income before amortization of step-up values, adjusted for items affecting comparability. About Neles Neles a global leader in flow control solutions and services. The company's valves and valve automation technologies are known for quality, reliability and highest safety. The customers of Neles operate in oil and gas refining, pulp, paper and bioproducts industry, chemicals and other process industries. Neles started trading as an independent company on 1 July 2020 following the partial demerger of Metso Corporation, but the business has a long track record with a history of innovation for more than 60 years. Currently the company has about 2,900 employees. Neles' key financials are summarised below. Financials (2019, EUR million)1 --------------------------------------------- Net sales 660 -------------------------------------------- Operating profit (EBIT) 93 -------------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITA2 96 -------------------------------------------- Total assets (as per 31 December 2019)3 582 -------------------------------------------- 1 As per Metso's 2019 annual report. 2 Defined as operating profit before amortization of intangible assets. 3 Calculated as group total assets less total assets of discontinued operations. 