Quarterly net revenues of $132.7 million, representing 44 percent growth versus the third quarter 2019 and 14 percent growth versus the second quarter 2020

Quarterly net income of $9.3 million with $0.09 in earnings per share

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, highlighting revenue growth and financial strength as well as the advancement of the company's clinical and product development programs. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields.

Third quarter 2020 highlights include:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Financial, in millions Net revenues 132,660 92,062 44 350,413 252,084 39 Gross Profit 104,265 69,162 51 272,048 188,264 45 Net income (loss) 9,284 1,930 381 14,891 (11,490 (230 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 37,331 20,125 85 80,434 42,645 89 Non-financial Active patients at period end(2) 3,361 2,751 22 3,361 2,751 22 Prescriptions received in period(3) 1,371 1,319 4 4,202 3,991 5

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation.

(2) An "active patient" is a patient who is receiving treatment under a commercial prescription order as of the measurement date, including patients who may be on a temporary break from treatment and who plan to resume treatment in less than 60 days.

(3) A "prescription received" is a commercial order for Optune or Optune Lua that is received from a physician certified to treat patients for a patient not previously on Optune or Optune Lua. Orders to renew or extend treatment are not included in this total.

"We delivered another record quarter of financial performance with $133 million in net revenues and $0.09 in earnings per share," said William Doyle, Novocure's Executive Chairman. "Our financial strength positions us well to invest in our commercial, clinical and engineering priorities to sustain long-term growth and maximize shareholder value. With readouts from key clinical trials in multiple indications anticipated over the next few years and an increased focus on technology innovation, our confidence in the potential of Tumor Treating Fields to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer continues to build."

"We further strengthened our foundation for growth in Q3 with efforts underway to ensure organizational readiness for the company's next chapter," added Asaf Danziger, Novocure's Chief Executive Officer. "We ended the quarter with 3,361 active patients on therapy, adding to the more than 17,000 patients treated to-date, globally. With plans to expand access to our approved indications into additional markets, we remain focused on positioning our company to serve many more patients in the future."

Third quarter 2020 financial update

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net revenues were $132.7 million, representing 44% growth compared to the third quarter 2019.

In the United States, net revenues totaled $92.6 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing 51% growth compared to the same period in 2019.

In Germany and other EMEA markets, net revenues totaled $28.2 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing 15% growth compared to the same period in 2019.

In Japan, net revenues totaled $7.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing 57% growth compared to the same period in 2019.

In Greater China, net revenues totaled $4.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing 205% growth compared to the same period in 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the increase resulted primarily from an increase of 610 active patients in our currently active markets, and a durable improvement in the net revenues booked per active patient, as well as an increase in collaboration revenues from our partnership with Zai Lab.

We recorded $10 million in revenues from Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries billed under the coverage policy effective on September 1, 2019 in the third quarter 2020. We have gained a good understanding of how to ensure timely processing of Medicare claims and have sufficient experience to recognize approximately two-thirds of the expected contribution from Medicare beneficiaries. In the third quarter 2020, we also recognized approximately $8 million in incremental net revenues compared to the first two quarters of 2020 resulting from the successful appeal of previously denied claims for Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries billed prior to established coverage.

Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $28.4 million compared to $22.9 million for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 24%. The increase in cost of revenues was primarily due to the cost of shipping transducer arrays to a higher volume of commercial patients and increasing shipments of equipment to Zai Lab, partially offset by benefits of ongoing efficiency initiatives and scale. Gross margin was 79% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 75% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Research, development and clinical trials expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $32.8 million compared to $18.8 million for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 75%. This was primarily due to an increase in clinical trial and personnel expenses for our phase 3 pivotal and post-marketing trials, an increase in development and personnel expenses to support our product development programs, increased investments in preclinical research and the expansion of our medical affairs activities.

Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $29.4 million compared to $23.8 million for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 23%. This was primarily due to an increase in personnel and professional services costs to support our growing commercial business and reimbursement efforts and an increase in marketing expenses related to the launch of Optune Lua for MPM.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $27.1 million compared to $22.7 million for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of 19%. This was primarily due to an increase in personnel costs, insurance premiums and professional services.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $9.3 million compared to net income of $1.9 million for the same period in 2019.

At September 30, 2020, we had $234.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, a decrease of $91.6 million compared to $326.1 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease in our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was primarily due to the prepayment of the 2018 credit facility in the amount of $150 million, partially offset by the cash flow from operations and the exercise of options and proceeds from the issuance of shares.

The 2018 credit facility prepayment included $150 million in principal repayment and $3 million in prepayment premium, plus accrued and unpaid interest and expenses payable through the payoff date. The un-amortized issuance costs in the amount of $0.5 million that were fully amortized upon the repayment and the prepayment premium were included in the Company's third quarter 2020 finance expenses.

Third quarter 2020 operating statistics

There were 3,361 active patients at September 30, 2020, representing 22% growth compared to September 30, 2019, and 3% growth compared to June 30, 2020.

In the United States, there were 2,218 active patients at September 30, 2020, representing 19% growth compared to September 30, 2019.

In Germany and other EMEA markets, there were 902 active patients at September 30, 2020, representing 23% growth compared to September 30, 2019.

In Japan, there were 241 active patients at September 30, 2020, representing 51% growth compared to September 30, 2019.

Additionally, 1,371 prescriptions were received in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing 4% growth compared to the same period in 2019, and a 4% decrease compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. In the quarter ended September 30, 2020, 1,117 Optune prescriptions were written for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

In the United States, 955 prescriptions were received in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 4% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

In Germany and other EMEA markets, 330 prescriptions were received in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing 4% growth compared to the same period in 2019.

In Japan, 86 prescriptions were received in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing 2% growth compared to the same period in 2019.

Third quarter 2020 non-U.S. GAAP measures

We also measure our performance based upon a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and shared-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it helps investors compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of earnings attributable to our capital structure, tax rate and material non-cash items, specifically share-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $17.2 million, or 85%, from $20.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This improvement in fundamental financial performance was driven by net revenue growth coupled with an ongoing commitment to disciplined management of expenses.

Anticipated clinical milestones

Data from phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in advanced liver cancer (Q1 2021)

Data from phase 2 pilot EF-31 trial in gastric cancer (2021)

Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer (2021)

Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2021)

Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (2021)

Data from phase 3 pivotal METIS trial in brain metastases (2022)

Data from phase 2 pilot EF-33 trial with high-intensity arrays in recurrent glioblastoma (2022)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer (2023)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2023)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (2023)

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer and glioblastoma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on April 30, 2020, as amended to date, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

Consolidated Statements of Operations USD in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Net revenues 132,660 92,062 350,413 252,084 351,318 Cost of revenues 28,395 22,900 78,365 63,820 88,606 Gross profit 104,265 69,162 272,048 188,264 262,712 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and clinical trials 32,818 18,766 88,008 55,262 79,003 Sales and marketing 29,364 23,830 86,658 69,871 96,675 General and administrative 27,061 22,711 79,073 64,198 87,948 Total operating costs and expenses 89,243 65,307 253,739 189,331 263,626 Operating income (loss) 15,022 3,855 18,309 (1,067 (914 Financial expenses (income), net 3,983 2,555 9,032 6,165 7,910 Income (loss) before income tax 11,039 1,300 9,277 (7,232 (8,824 Income tax 1,755 (630 (5,614 4,258 (1,594 Net income (loss) 9,284 1,930 14,891 (11,490 (7,230 Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share 0.09 0.02 0.15 (0.12 (0.07 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 101,234,306 98,485,519 100,601,427 96,551,041 97,237,549 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share 0.09 0.02 0.14 (0.12 (0.07 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 108,643,814 107,604,578 108,113,416 96,551,041 97,237,549

Consolidated Balance Sheets USD in thousands (except share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 234,461 177,321 Short-term investments 148,769 Restricted cash 920 2,095 Trade receivables 84,561 58,859 Receivables and prepaid expenses 37,064 29,202 Inventories 26,479 23,701 Total current assets 383,485 439,947 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 10,271 9,342 Field equipment, net 9,132 7,684 Right-of-use assets, net 17,122 17,571 Other long-term assets 11,039 4,904 Total long-term assets 47,564 39,501 TOTAL ASSETS 431,049 479,448

Consolidated Balance Sheets USD in thousands (except share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 42,206 36,925 Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses 53,128 49,386 Total current liabilities 95,334 86,311 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loan, net of discount and issuance costs 149,424 Deferred revenue 10,859 7,807 Long-term leases 13,080 14,140 Employee benefits 4,571 3,754 Other long-term liabilities 168 222 Total long-term liabilities 28,678 175,347 TOTAL LIABILITIES 124,012 261,658 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 101,728,327 shares and 99,528,435 shares at September 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively Additional paid-in capital 946,267 871,442 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,236 (2,767 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (635,994 (650,885 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 307,037 217,790 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 431,049 479,448

Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures reconciliation USD in thousands Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net income (loss) 9,284 1,930 381 14,891 (11,490 (230 Add: Income tax 1,755 (630 (379 (5,614 4,258 (232 Add: Financial income (expenses), net 3,983 2,555 56 9,032 6,165 47 Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,188 1,932 13 6,677 5,993 11 EBITDA 17,210 5,787 197 24,986 4,926 407 Add: Share-based compensation 20,121 14,338 40 55,448 37,719 47 Adjusted EBITDA 37,331 20,125 85 80,434 42,645 89

