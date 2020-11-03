DJ Voltalia SA: DECATHLON powers ahead with supplies of renewable energy, VOLTALIA will build a new solar energy plant dedicated to supplying DECATHLON's French sites

Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: DECATHLON powers ahead with supplies of renewable energy, VOLTALIA will build a new solar energy plant dedicated to supplying DECATHLON's French sites 03-Nov-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DECATHLON powers ahead with supplies of renewable energy VOLTALIA will build a new solar energy plant dedicated to supplying DECATHLON's French sites DECATHLON France, sports retail leader, and VOLTALIA (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), international renewable energy company, have announced the signing of a power purchase agreement for renewable energy (Corporate PPA[1]). This agreement means that DECATHLON agrees to buy energy directly from a dedicated power plant that will be built and financed by VOLTALIA. The creation of this solar power plant has been made possible by DECATHLON's remarkably long-term commitment, which will also be helping to develop the renewable energy sector in France. The contract pertains to a solar energy farm in South East France, which will be operational by 2023; 16 megawatts of this plant will be allocated to DECATHLON. Production is estimated to be 26 gigawatt hours per year, supplying around 15% of DECATHLON's annual electricity consumption in France. "Developing renewable energy is one of DECATHLON's major strategies for reducing our carbon impact. We are particularly proud to promote this project with VOLTALIA, who has been the perfect partner for our strategy", says Pierre Fahy, Sustainable Development Manager for France. "Developed in France, this first PPA for DECATHLON opens up new horizons for renewable energy supplies for our whole group." "We are delighted to be working with DECATHLON, one of the most environmentally committed companies and a member of the RE100[2] Initiative. This new partnership comes on the tail of successful initiatives in France, Belgium and Spain between DECATHLON and our subsidiary HELEXIA, specialists in solar rooftops and energy efficiency," says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. Aim: 100% renewable energy by 2026 In 2008, DECATHLON signed up to the international scheme RE100, promising to use 100% renewable electricity by 2026, by producing and buying renewable energy. The commitment includes all of DECATHLON's retail and logistic sites worldwide. This partnership therefore signals another step forward in terms of the objective DECATHLON has set itself. DECATHLON has already reached this figure in France, thanks to the purchase of "green electricity" origin guarantee certification from its supplier. Formalising this contract marks an additional phase heralding a major new solar production asset. DECATHLON France is also in the process of installing solar energy plants on its own sites. Ten French stores are now fitted with shade structures on their car parks and solar rooftops designed by HELEXIA (VOLTALIA's subsidiary specialising in energy efficiency and solar rooftops), such as those in Vélizy, Passy and Avignon. The target for France is to have 80 DECATHLON sites with such facilities by 2026. About DECATHLON Leading business in the sports sector, DECATHLON comprises two main activities: making sports products and selling these online and instore. With 325 points of sale in France, and over 1,600 worldwide, DECATHLON and its teams have been working ever since 1976 to fulfil an ongoing ambition: to remain the favourite partner for sportspeople everywhere, by innovating in every field. Press Contacts: DECATHLON: marie.chaillou@decathlon.com More information: engagements-decathlon.fr About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 994 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Press Contact Actifin Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Corporate Power Purchase Agreement: an electricity purchase contract whereby a company procures its energy directly from a purpose-built solar or wind power plant that is made viable by this long-term contract. [2] RE100 is an international initiative designed to bring together businesses committed to using only electricity from renewable sources. Regulatory filing PDF file File: PDF Version [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1144860 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1144860 03-Nov-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1144860&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3384d854c9afb395dded9335ab94eadd&application_id=1144860&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2020 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)