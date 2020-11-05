DJ Voltalia buys a controlling stake in 4 solar plants in Jordan, leveraging its local experience since 2015 as service provider

Voltalia SA Voltalia buys a controlling stake in 4 solar plants in Jordan, leveraging its local experience since 2015 as service provider 05-Nov-2020 / 07:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 70% controlling stake in a portfolio of four solar plants (57 megawatts) in Jordan built, maintained and partially developed by Voltalia since 2015. Supported by the recent development of its solar hub in Egypt and long-term local presence as a Service provider, Voltalia becomes a power producer in the growing Jordan market. Energy demand in Jordan is expected to grow steeply, with an estimated 2.5 gigawatt increase of installed capacity over 2017-2025 thanks to the competitiveness of photovoltaic power. The portfolio bought by Voltalia includes three 11 megawatt-plants located in Ma'an and a 24 megawatt-plant located in Mafraq, for a total of 57 megawatts. Voltalia knows these solar plants perfectly well as a Service provider: it was involved in their development and has been fully in charge of their construction in 2015 and their maintenance since their commissioning in 2016. Their owner naturally turned to Voltalia to divest the plants, given Voltalia's historic presence, knowledge of the assets, and long-term historic ties with the IFC[1], member of the World Bank Group, which is the main funder of the four plants. The solar plants benefit from a 20-year public-utility PPA signed in 2016. Revenues are dollarized and guaranteed by the Government of Jordan for the full duration of the PPA. "Thanks to our strong position in Jordan and Egypt, and given our central role of one-stop-shop Service provider to these solar assets, we have been able to seize an opportunity in line with our strategy to further diversify energy sources and geographies" comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia. As of today, solar energy represents 20% of Voltalia's total installed capacity. With 1 gigawatt of additional solar capacity signed since June 2019, Voltalia intends to further grow this technology in its 3 main regions. Next on the agenda: Q4 2020 revenues January 20, 2021 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 994 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] International Finance Corporation Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf-veng [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1145591 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1145591 05-Nov-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1145591&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9f8ffe61410afb5d5e7d378bcf926cd3&application_id=1145591&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)