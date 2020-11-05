The global telerehabilitation systems market size is poised to grow by USD 329.69 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increase in the rate of chronic disease has resulted in an increase in patient visits and hospital overstays due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. With the increase in patient inflow the hospitals are facing problems with staff deficiency, and resource limitations are factors that are leading to poor patient outcomes and overcrowding of the emergency department. Because of this health care to opt for telehealth services such as telerehabilitation in the healthcare industry. This solution helps them to minimize human efforts, improve the overall quality of service, and help in achieving operational efficiencies in the healthcare sector. These aspect help drive the growth of telerehabilitation system during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major telerehabilitation systems market growth came from the hardware segment, which is majorly comprised of head-mounted displays (HMDs), sensor motion tracking systems, and haptic devices.

North America was the largest major telerehabilitation systems market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growth in healthcare spending, the increase in healthcare research, the high disposable income, and the rising prevalence of geriatric population.

The global telerehabilitation systems market is concentrated. Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, High Tech Productions BV, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, and REHAMETRICS.COM are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this telerehabilitation systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global telerehabilitation systems market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Advent of Advanced Technologies will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing adoption of technology and the advancement that it shows every day is encouraging the hospital owners to invest more in this market. Integration of virtual reality in the process of healthcare is creating opportunities that never existed before. The increasing adoption of sensors and IoT to effectively monitor patients and provide treatment in real-time will drive the adoption of telehealth solutions such as telerehabilitation

Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist telerehabilitation systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the telerehabilitation systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the telerehabilitation systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telerehabilitation systems market vendors

