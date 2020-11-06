The global gaming market size is poised to grow by USD 119.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005457/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The integration of blockchain technology in traditional gaming has enabled players to trade in-game virtual assets through contracts or other competing players. Also, blockchain platforms use powerful data encryption technologies such as private key and public key to ensure secure crypto token transactions. This enables game service providers or game developers to monetize their gaming services properly. Such benefits are encouraging gaming companies to integrate blockchain technology into their products. For instance, in December 2018, Sony announced its plans to launch a blockchain-based video game for PlayStation 4 by the end of 2019. Similarly, in July 2018, Microsoft announced its plans to roll out blockchain technology for Xbox. These factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the global gaming market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major gaming market growth will come from the casual gaming segment in 2019. This is due to the rising adoption of mobile gaming.

APAC was the largest market for gaming in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing penetration of e-sports in developing countries, such as Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore.

The global gaming market is fragmented. Activision Blizzard Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this gaming market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the gaming market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing adoption of AR and VR games will be a Key Market Trend

The growing consumer inclination toward AR and VR devices has encouraged many vendors in the market to develop gaming platforms with cutting-edge 3D technologies. For instance, Niantic Inc.'s Pokemon GO is an AR game that uses the mobile device GPS to locate, capture, battle, called Pokémon which appears in the player's real-world location. Similarly, Thought Shastra Solutions developed the Temple Treasure Hunt Game, which uses the built-in camera of smartphones to enhance the real-world scenario, giving the user an incredible gaming experience. The introduction of such games is increasing the adoption of AR/VR games among consumers, which is fueling the global gaming market growth.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Gaming Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gaming market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Casual gaming Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Professional gaming Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device

Mobile gaming Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Console gaming Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PC gaming Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Device

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetEase Inc.

Sony Corp.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005457/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/