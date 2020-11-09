Technavio has been monitoring the sports tourism market and it is poised to grow by USD 1,381.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the sports tourism market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Soccer tourism



Rising focus on seating capacity expansion



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during 2020-2024.



BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd., Great Atlantic Sports Travel, International Sports Management Inc., MATCH Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd., and travelOsports are the top players in the market.



The market is driven by the increasing number of sporting events. However, cancelation of sports events due to financial constraints might hamper growth.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd., Great Atlantic Sports Travel, International Sports Management Inc., MATCH Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd., and travelOsports are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of sporting events will offer immense growth opportunities, cancelation of sports events due to financial constraints is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sports tourism market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Sports Tourism Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sports Tourism Market is segmented as below:

Product Soccer Tourism Cricket Tourism Tennis Tourism Others

Type Domestic Sports Tourism International Sports Tourism

Geography Europe APAC North America South America MEA

Category Passive Sports Tourism Active Sports Tourism



Sports Tourism Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sports tourism market report covers the following areas:

Sports Tourism Market Size

Sports Tourism Market Trends

Sports Tourism Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising focus on seating capacity expansion as one of the prime reasons driving the Sports Tourism Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Sports Tourism Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports tourism market vendors

