ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Files Against Zyxel and Buffalo for Patent Infringement

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that it has filed complaints against Zyxel Communications Corporation of Hsinchu, Taiwan and Buffalo Corporation of Nagoya, Japan, for the infringement of its patents. The complaints, filed in the Western District of Texas, requests a jury trial to determine, among other items, the financial damages for the unauthorized use of ParkerVision's patented technologies used in each company's wireless products. The law firm of Goldberg Segalla is representing ParkerVision in these actions.

ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker commented, "As ParkerVision continues to verify that our patented RF technologies are being used without authorization, we will expand our enforcement campaign to defend the millions of dollars we invested to develop and patent these innovations. The small size, low cost, and excellent performance of the WiFi chips that Zyxel Communications and Buffalo Corporation enjoy in their infringing WiFi products has been enabled by ParkerVision's patented technologies. Though we are prepared to see these cases through and prevail at trial, we would prefer to find mutual agreement outside of litigation, and are optimistic that the parties can resolve these matters."

ParkerVision has invested hundreds of millions in R&D and marketing in its patented RF receiver, transmitter, and RF power transmitter technologies to enable ultra-small semiconductor chips to deliver high performance RF wireless communications for mobile telephone standards such as 3G, 4G, and 5G standards, WiFi communications, Bluetooth, Satellite communications and other wireless applications.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. has designed, developed, and patented proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies. ParkerVision is engaged in a number of patent enforcement actions to protect patented rights that it believes are broadly infringed by others. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2020. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

CONTACT:

Cindy Poehlman

Chief Financial Officer

ParkerVision, Inc.

904-732-6100

cpoehlman@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615701/ParkerVision-Files-Against-Zyxel-and-Buffalo-for-Patent-Infringement