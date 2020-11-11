Make the Most of Your Meetings with A Seamless Experience

Leading award-winning provider of video collaboration systems AVer Europe, announces today the VB342+, an all-in-one USB soundbar, is now Certified for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business. The VB342+ is optimised to deliver an exceptional audio-visual experience to huddle and small conference rooms and works seamlessly with Teams or Skype for Business software.

Video Conferencing meetings just got better with the VB342+. AVer's all-in-one soundbar features an enterprise-grade 4K conference camera, SmartFrame technology, and powerful bass speakers that wraps your space in high-quality audio. The VB342+ boosts professionalism to a whole new level with vivid 4K images, 120° wide-angle FOV, and SmartSpeaker auto-tracking functionality. It has one of the widest possible fields of view with zero distortion, perfect for capturing team members further apart in huddle rooms. The VB342+ is an easy to use, plug-and-play device that is compatible with all your favorite applications and connects to virtually any desktop or laptop, via a single USB cable.

"AVer further simplifies the customer journey for Microsoft users and lets them make the most of their meetings by offering affordable, high-quality solutions for every type of collaboration," said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing for AVer USA.

Albert Kooiman, Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification, said, "AVer's VB342+ is the newest addition to the devices Certified for Microsoft Teams, expanding the Teams meeting device offerings for our focus and small meeting room solutions. The broader collaboration with AVer offers our customers the opportunity to enhance their audio and video experience in Teams meetings with a high-quality video hardware solution."

The CAM540, CAM520 PRO Standard, and CAM520 PRO Advanced are also certified for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence, AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

