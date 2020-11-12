Aeris Communications: Aeris Launches Secure Data Channel between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Aeris IoT Fusion Network

Aeris Cloud Connect frees users from costly VPNs by providing direct data transfer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020, an IoT technology leader, today introduced Aeris Cloud Connect, which provides a direct, private connection between the Aeris Fusion IoT Network and each customer's AWS cloud instance.



Cloud Connect uses an underlying MPLS (multi-protocol label switching) connection to enable data from IoT devices to be transferred directly to the cloud, without the need for a VPN and without sending data over the public internet.

"Our customers worldwide have been seeking a means of better securing their data transfer from connected devices to the cloud," said Amit Khetawat, Aeris vice president of products. "We know VPNs are costly and still vulnerable to internet traffic jams, and the public internet cannot provide the level of security businesses need. Our answer is Cloud Connect. It is secure, reliable and can be set up in hours," he noted.

Key Cloud Connect benefits include:

Superior reliability and security . Cloud Connect offers better uptime compared to VPNs. It also eliminates exposure to the public internet (a point of vulnerability) without introducing another potential point of failure (VPN) into the solution, improving end-to-end reliability and reducing troubleshooting time.

. Cloud Connect offers better uptime compared to VPNs. It also eliminates exposure to the public internet (a point of vulnerability) without introducing another potential point of failure (VPN) into the solution, improving end-to-end reliability and reducing troubleshooting time. Faster time to market. Aeris Cloud Connect can be easily configured through a few drop-down menus in AWS in hours, accelerating time to market. By comparison, VPNs take 4-7 days to acquire and manually configure.

Aeris Cloud Connect can be easily configured through a few drop-down menus in AWS in hours, accelerating time to market. By comparison, VPNs take 4-7 days to acquire and manually configure. Lower latency and high performance. Cloud Connect's private infrastructure provides a faster and far more stable connection than the public internet, which is always subject to congestion.

Cloud Connect's private infrastructure provides a faster and far more stable connection than the public internet, which is always subject to congestion. Cost savings. Cloud Connect provides all of these benefits for less than the cost of comparable services, including VPN.

"Deploying and managing IoT solutions can be complex, requiring businesses to integrate and operationalize components from hardware, wireless connectivity, cloud environment, and potentially many other software stacks," said Khetawat. "Aeris Cloud Connect is an important step toward bridging the often siloed network and cloud environments, providing material improvements in end-to-end IoT solution performance, scalability and cost efficiency."

Cloud Connect is available now. To learn more visit: www.aeris.com

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we have powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris' offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

Contact:

Jennifer Spoerri

Gallagher PR

+1 415-577-0171

jennifer@gallagherpr.com