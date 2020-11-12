CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Opening of New Store in Boise, ID

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is proud to announce its newest location in Boise, Idaho. CPR Boise is Eric Schuermann's third CPR Cell Phone Repair franchise. CPR Boise joins the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists, with over 850 electronic repair stores worldwide.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Boise, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/boise-id/.

"CPR is excited to continue working with Eric," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "His background in tech retail paired with CPR's competitive offerings will enable CPR Boise to become the leading provider of repair services in the area."

Boise is the capital of the state with tourist attractions for everyone from historic buildings to tree-dotted trails and parks along the Boise River. Located in the Boise Towne Square Mall, the largest retail complex in the state, Eric's store neighbors many restaurants, stores, and other service providers, making it a convenient location for shoppers in the area. CPR Boise looks forward to being its community's most accessible repair store.

Eric has over 20 years of experience in tech services, ranging from large retailers to device repair. Eric is the owner of two other CPR Cell Phone Repair locations in Meridian, Idaho, and Upland, California. Both of these stores have operated in the top 1 percent of the CPR Network.

"I've been able to achieve replicated success with two stores thus far," said Eric on the opening of his third franchise. "I am excited to expand that into the Boise location."

Eric is originally from Southern California but resides in Meridian, Idaho, with his wife and three children. He enjoys watching movies with his family, playing video games, and watching baseball or softball.

Eric's repair team can handle a myriad of device-related issues from broken buttons and cracked screens to water damage and faulty batteries. Whether people are looking to repair their smartphone, tablet, or laptop/computer, they can visit CPR Boise for industry-leading repair service. To learn more about CPR Boise, get in contact with the store at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Boise is located at:

337 North Milwaukee Street

Boise, Idaho 83704

Please contact the store at 208-510-0373 or via email: repairs@cpr-boise.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/boise-id/

Eric's other store, CPR Meridian, is located at:

3340 N Eagle Rd Suite 101

Meridian, ID 83646

Eric's other store, CPR Upland, is located at:

1883 N Campus Ave Suite A

Upland, CA 91784

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616312/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Announces-Opening-of-New-Store-in-Boise-ID