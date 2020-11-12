Acquisition follows increased investment in Envision from GHO Capital and its partners

Two Labs brings market-leading commercialization, strategic consulting, market access, and market intelligence solutions that span the full product life cycle

Move builds on Envision's established leadership position as the preferred tech-enabled scientific communications company for medical affairs, while deepening its presence in the critical US domestic market, and with small and midsize biopharma clients

Group to deliver customized "launch excellence" offering, becoming a global go-to strategic partner for pharma in medical affairs, healthcare communications, and consulting services -charting the path from clinical to commercial for a new product, and guiding clients on the optimum journey

Envision Pharma Group ("Envision" or the "Company"), a leading global technology-enabled scientific communications company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Two Labs, an industry-leading provider of integrated and customized commercial solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

The combined company will bring together complementary clients, services, and technologies, extending Envision's scientific footprint to new clients in the "product pre-launch setting" while opening up new business avenues and geographies for Two Lab's best-in-class launch planning services.

Two Labs, founded in 2003 and headquartered in Powell, Ohio, has offices and operations across the US and UK, and is an established strategic consulting and commercialization provider to the biopharma industry. Two Labs helps pharmaceutical companies develop and execute customized launch strategies for products. It has a proven track record of successful launches across all major therapeutic areas with unmatched client satisfaction.

Envision's acquisition of Two Labs follows the recent announcement of GHO Capital's increased investment in the company and the backing of management for its continued global expansion. Since being founded in 2001, Envision has delivered strong year-on-year organic growth and established leadership in medical affairs strategy, medical communications, and enterprise-wide iEnvision technology. A number of strategic acquisitions in medical strategy, Health Economics and Market Access (HEMA), and behavioral science-led communications have played an important role in its expansion.

David Thompson, CEO, Envision, said, "This exciting combination of Envision and Two Labs creates a compelling and unrivaled proposition in launch excellence partnership globally and in the US. We look forward to sharing our joint expertise and leveraging our complementary services across medical affairs and product launch planning to support our clients in their goal of bringing new medicines to market effectively and compliantly, to improve patient outcomes."

Howard Miller, CEO, Two Labs, added, "We are delighted to be joining the Envision family and taking Two Labs to the next logical step in its successful journey to date. With Envision's global footprint and Two Labs' market-leading US footprint, we have a unique opportunity to enrich our client partnerships with more connected services across the launch continuum. The cultural fit between our organizations is compelling, and we look forward to a new chapter for Two Labs in partnering with David and the Envision team."

The Partners at GHO commented,"We are glad to welcome Howard and the Two Labs team to the Envision Group. They have built a market-leading strategic consulting and commercialization business that in combination with Envision's position as the 'go-to' tech-enabled scientific communications company will deliver major value to global pharma and biotech through a combined, unique launch excellence offering that accelerates and improves their route to market."

Excellere Partners, a US-based private equity firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in emerging growth companies, will exit its investment in Two Labs following a successful 4-year partnership.

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a global, innovative technology and scientific communications company serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Envision is a leading provider of evidence-based communication services and industry-leading technology solutions (iEnvision) that have applicability across many areas of medical affairs and related functional responsibility. Envision Pharma Group provides services and technology solutions to more than 90 companies, including all of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

Envision has 18 offices: seven in the United Kingdom Bishop's Stortford, Glasgow, Horsham, London (Battersea and Hammersmith), Wilmslow and Alderley Edge; one in Serbia Subotica; one in Hungary Szeged; seven in the United States Fairfield and Glastonbury, CT, Philadelphia and Wyomissing, PA, Warren, NJ, Melrose, MA, Powell, OH; and two in the Asia-Pacific region Tokyo and Sydney. The company employs around 1000 team members, including over 250 highly qualified and experienced in-house medical writers, and 190 technology solutions team members who provide software development and customer support. To find out more, visit www.envisionpharmagroup.com

About Two Labs

Two Labs is a leading pharmaceutical services company that partners with pharma/biotech companies, providing integrated and customized commercial solutions. We help chart the path from clinical to commercial for a new product launch and provide strategies for continued market viability for drugs on the market. Since its inception in 2003, Two Labs has led 215+ new product launches and more than 300+ in-market projects from pre-launch to loss of exclusivity. For more information, visit www.TwoLabs.com

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities in Europe, building market-leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivaled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to unlock value in a global system that demands the delivery of better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.

