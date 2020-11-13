Gervais Williams' and Martin Turner's multi-cap approach to managing The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) has yet again paid off, protecting on the downside. The trust has topped the ranks of UK high dividend yield peers over the past 12 months, and remains in the top quartile by NAV total return over the medium term. It has also materially outperformed the comparative indices since launch in 2011, demonstrating the managers' skill to pick winners, patience, consistent approach, and the ability to diversify away most of the risk of dividend cuts. Williams believes that DIVI's small- and mid-cap tilted portfolio is well positioned to continue benefiting from increased investor demand for cash-generative businesses, caused by fears over the current coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

