Atos International: Atos launches Atos OneCloud

Paris, November 16, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today launches Atos OneCloud, a unique initiative to pro-actively accelerate its clients' migration to the Cloud through a one-stop shop offering industry specific go-to-market and organization. Atos OneCloud will allow customers to unleash the business potential of Cloud through business processes optimization and application modernization, making them more agile, more mobile, more data driven and more customer centric. Supported by a dedicated c. €2 billion investment over the next 5 years, Atos OneCloud will be delivered through highly secure and decarbonized, public, private or hybrid Cloud environments.

First and foremost, Atos OneCloud aims at bringing business outcomes to customers, adapted to their industry, answering their market challenges and fitting their Cloud journey maturity which can be either foundational, opportunistic, strategic, or transformational. Also, Atos OneCloud is designed as a modular approach, allowing customers to move their entire landscape to the Cloud or business building block by business building block.

"We believe Cloud is more than ever the new normal for Digital and Atos is uniquely positioned to deliver the full value of Cloud to its clients," said Elie Girard, Atos CEO. "Atos OneCloud is the only solution on the market that blends industry customized consulting with application transformation expertise in an end-to-end set of services. It is the answer to help further accelerate clients' digital transformation into secure and decarbonized Cloud environments. To drive improved business outcomes, each of our customers can now co-design their own Atos OneCloud Plan. Benefiting from a unique set of capabilities, this roadmap for enterprise transformation will be built and delivered end to end by Atos, with its powerful ecosystem of partners," Elie Girard continued.

To deliver such business benefits to customers, Atos OneCloud combines a unique set of 10 offerings in a powerful one-stop shop. The strength of Atos OneCloud is based on Atos' ability to orchestrate any combination of those individual offerings and to instantiate them by industry, following on from the launch at the beginning of 2020 of Spring, its industry led approach. This set of 10 offerings includes:

Industry-specificConsultancy services to develop Cloud business solutions at scale; Multi-Cloud orchestration across Private and Public, and across all major Public Cloud providers to maximize application migration and portability, lower operational costs, and ensure Cloud interoperability; Highly standardized and automated management framework and architecture; Next generation Private & Sovereign Cloud platform, ready to be deployed and managed in any datacenter, to ease the migration to the Cloud while ensuring compliance requirements are met around data sovereignty and security; Cloud Application Development, Modernization and Replatforming, including strong DevSecOps, allowing customers to accelerate business-critical applications' time to market; Cloud Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning to enhance business processes, create new solutions and monetize enterprise data; World-leading Bare Metal solutions (high processing and memory capabilities servers) to support non-virtualized business critical applications adjacent to the Cloud, to increase the breadth of consumable Cloud services; World-class Cloud Edge & Far Edge solutions (local/field servers) combined with new 5G connectivity solutions ensuring secure and local processing and optimized bandwidth consumption; Cybersecurity supervision services, in order to operate and respond to Cloud native security controls and anticipate threats in a prescriptive vs predictive mode; Decarbonization offerings guaranteeing year-on-year carbon footprint reduction of Cloud infrastructure, data and applications.

From today onwards, Atos offers to both existing and new clients the opportunity to co-create their personalized "Your Atos OneCloud Plan" in 90 days. Clients and Atos together will build customized Cloud business cases, an industry-specific Cloud reference architecture and a roadmap for applications, data, and infrastructure modernization.

Atos OneCloud is built upon a series of world-class assets from Atos:

A global force of c. 7,000 Cloud experts, c. 30,000 Application experts, 10,000 datacenter and network experts and c. 6,500 Cloud technical certifications;

Investment in Cloud expert training and certification and investment in a graduate program, IGNITE;

Investments in Cloud Research & Development with in-house patented solutions for Orchestration, Private Cloud, Cybersecurity, Bare Metal and Edge computing;

Four cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning customer labs to enhance business processes, create new solutions and monetize enterprise data;

Longstanding automation capabilities and partnerships, including in orchestration and cloud management technology stack;

Investment in the co-development of European Cloud standards as founding member of GAIA-X, to ensure Cloud interoperability and Application and Data Portability;

World leader position in Cybersecurity services;

A Decarbonization Center of Excellence designed to help global organizations delivering trusted Cloud strategies that achieve end-to-end carbon reduction;

Numerous acquisitions like Maven Wave or Edifixio.

The Atos OneCloud initiative is delivered by Atos in close collaboration with a world-class partner ecosystem including Amazon Web Services, Dell Technologies (including Dell EMC and VMware), Google Cloud, IBM - Red Hat, Microsoft Azure, SAP, ServiceNow and Salesforce. Customers will benefit from the close integration of these leading Cloud technology providers. The Atos OneCloud partners will also actively contribute to decreasing the required upfront Cloud investments and bring solutions to train customer IT and business staff to make optimal use of the new technologies.

Over the next five years Atos will intensify its investments,totaling c. €2 billion, in its full stack of Cloud capabilities, expanding the existing pool of expert certifications, accelerating R&D outcomes, pursuing Cloud investments for customers and multiplying acquisitions.

"Atos OneCloud provides clients across the globe looking for support to accelerate their move to cloud with a holistic framework and set of comprehensive capabilities to optimize the value of cloud in order to meet critical enterprise business and technology objectives. Atos OneCloud is designed to enable a fast and smooth transition due to its strong partner ecosystem, multi cloud orchestration, application modernization and AI capabilities combined with its environmentally driven decarbonization solutions", said Dave Tapper,VP Outsourcing and Managed Cloud Services at IDC.

"We are seeing a secular shift in the industry as organizations are strongly accelerating the journey toward AI-enabled cloud capabilities that help to transform service delivery. As the pandemic is sadly showing that the goal has to be end-to-end delivery that is underpinned by expansive digital assets. Atos is reacting to this shift by bundling all of its cloud assets in a newly formed business unit to create a one-stop-shop for its clients. Among the broad assets providing a clear differentiation are its investments into the European GAIA-X cloud initiative and the Decarbonization Center of Excellence which supports the holistic outcomes that Atos is aiming to support", said Tom Reuner, Senior VP at HFS.

"The announcement of Atos OneCloud and subsequent investment will enable clients to accelerate their journey to the cloud. Clients are increasingly looking to utilize the cloud to expand into new markets, launch new products and services, and innovate at scale. Atos OneCloud offers a unique one-stop-shop providing multiple offerings (including consulting, multi-cloud orchestration, DevSecOps, platforms, AI, ML, automation, and cybersecurity) to support and expedite cloud adoption. A key differentiator and client commitment include Atos OneCloud Plan, enabling a co-design approach with clients, and the ability to build cloud business cases, cloud reference architecture, and modernization roadmaps in just 90 days. Atos is also further committed to reducing the client's carbon footprint through the inclusion of decarbonization offerings", said John Laherty, Senior Research Analyst at NelsonHall

"A great initiative from Atos to support customers in their Cloud transformation journey. Atos is unique by the breadth of capabilities, including both infrastructure and applications services up to business critical applications, covering the different technology (legacy, private cloud, public cloud) and delivery models (from consulting to operations, from bare metal to managed services), with outstanding capabilities in security and Edge computing. Bundling all these capabilities in the OneCloud initiative makes sure clients can pick the right approach for their unique environment, leveraging Atos' 90 days OneCloud Plan", said Christophe Chalons, Senior VP, President, Head of Research & Chief Analyst at Teknowlogy PAC.

On Monday, November 16, 2020 and over the following days, Atos will hold an event with customers from all industries and continents, as well as partners. This event will include numerous customers' use cases deep dives as well as testimonies from partners:

Amazon Web Services : Matt Garman, VP Sales & Marketing,

: Matt Garman, VP Sales & Marketing, Dell Technologies : Michael Dell, Founder, Chairman and CEO,

: Michael Dell, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Google Cloud : Thomas Kurian, CEO,

: Thomas Kurian, CEO, IBM and Red Hat : Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, and Paul Cormier, President and CEO of Red Hat,

and : Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, and Paul Cormier, President and CEO of Red Hat, Microsoft : Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP & President, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations,

: Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP & President, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations, SAP: Christian Klein, CEO.

On Monday, November 16, 2020, the Group will hold a media conference call in English at 11:30 am CET, chaired by Elie Girard, CEO, in order to present the Atos OneCloud initiative and answer questions from the press. After the conference, a replay of the webcast will be available. Journalists can register to the press conference at: https://atos.net/atos-cloud2020-press-conference

On the same day, a dedicated Sell Side Analysts conference will take place in English at 1pm CET, as well as an Industry Analysts call at 5pm CET, both hosted by Elie Girard, CEO.

