The lawful interception market is expected to grow by USD 1.95 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 25% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lawful Interception Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing vulnerability to crime and terrorism is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Lawful Interception Market: Application Landscape
Lawful interception services can serve several different networks and law enforcement agencies simultaneously and enable various deployment models of the lawful interception system. Lawful interception services are expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period because of their low cost and high adoption among developed regions of North America and Europe. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the communication content segment.
Lawful Interception Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest lawful interception market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rise in the number of criminal activities will significantly influence lawful interception market growth in this region. Over 28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for lawful interception in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.
Companies Covered:
- AQSACOM Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Incognito Software Systems Inc.
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- NICE Ltd.
- SS8 Networks Inc.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Utimaco GmbH
- Verint Systems Inc.
- ZTE Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Communication content Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Network technology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AQSACOM Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Incognito Software Systems Inc.
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- NICE Ltd.
- SS8 Networks Inc.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Utimaco GmbH
- Verint Systems Inc.
- ZTE Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
