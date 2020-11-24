Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2020) - AIM5 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIME.P) (the "Corporation" or "AIM5"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") today of 3,300,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Shares") at a purchase price of $0.10 per Common Share by way of a prospectus for gross proceeds of $330,000.

"The successful completion of our IPO represents an important step in AIM5's goal of delivering superior shareholder returns," commented Zachary Goldenberg, CEO of AIM5. "With a team of dedicated and disciplined industry professionals, who established the AIM Ventures series of Capital Pool Companies, namely AIM2-Canopy Rivers (completed), AIM3-Vox Royalty Corp. (completed) and AIM4-TRC Management Holdings Corp. (in progress), AIM5 looks forward to identifying quality targets in high growth industries seeking access to the public capital markets," Goldenberg further stated.

The Corporation is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")). To date, the Corporation has not conducted operations of any kind and has not entered into an "Agreement in Principle", as such term is defined in Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies.

When combined with the Corporation's cash proceeds raised prior to the Offering ($225,000 in seed financing as more fully described in the Corporation's prospectus dated October 16, 2020), the Corporation has raised total gross proceeds of $555,000 and has a total of 6,550,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding, of which 2,630,000 Common Shares are being held in escrow. The net proceeds will be used to identify and evaluate assets of businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the Capital Pool Company program of the Exchange.

Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent") acted as agent in connection with the Offering. For its services, the Agent received an administrative fee, a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering as well as options to purchase up to 330,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share, exercisable within twenty-four months from the listing of the Common Shares on the Exchange.

In addition, the Corporation granted an aggregate of 655,000 stock options to its directors and officers at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

Zachary Goldenberg, Chief Executive Officer of AIM5, participated in the Offering. All Common Shares purchased by Mr. Goldenberg in the Offering will be subject to escrow pursuant to the policies of the Exchange.

The Common Shares were admitted for trading on the Exchange and will be trading under the symbol "AIME.P".

Dentons Canada LLP acted as legal counsel to the Corporation and Peterson McVicar LLP acted as counsel to the Agent.

For more information, please contact Zachary Goldenberg, the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Zachary Goldenberg, CEO

zach@libertyvp.co

(647) 987-5083

