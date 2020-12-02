The Access Group today announced the acquisition of Abintegro Limited, a privately-owned London headquartered company known for its career development and digital learning technologies. The Abintegro platform has 500,000 users primarily across the UK, Australia and New Zealand; enabling academic institutions and employers to make a measurable impact on the career development of their students and people, and HR services consultancies to support people who are returning to the workforce or seeking a new career path.

Abintegro will join the Access People division adding to the breadth and depth of the Access Group's Human Capital Management (HCM) offering and complements earlier HCM, digital learning and career development acquisitions including CoreHR, Unicorn Training and MicroLearn. Following recent acquisitions of Attaché and Unleashed, Abintegro additionally further extends the group's growth and activities in the Asia-pacific region, specifically New Zealand and Australia.

Abintegro provides technology-based solutions that empower individuals to understand their potential, identify and plan career paths and build the skills and know-how to achieve their goals. Abintegro was founded 12 years ago by brothers Tony and David Heard, who have since built a team of 40 staff. Abintegro's customers include Brent Council, Lloyds Register, RAC, University of Bristol, Lancaster University, University of Exeter, NHS and University of Melbourne. More than half of all universities across UK, Australia and New Zealand use the platform. Annual Recurring Revenue exceeding £5m is forecast for FY21.

This latest acquisition builds on October's announcement from the Access Group of significant year-on-year pro forma revenue growth of 47%, leading to pro forma revenues of £315 million UK and pro forma adjusted EBITDA of £109 million UK for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 ("FY20"). These results continue 15 straight years of uninterrupted profitable growth for the company.

Abintegro will be made available through the Access Workspace platform. Access Workspace is a cloud-based platform that delivers a suite of business solutions enabling collaboration and communication across the entire workplace.

Dean Forbes, president, Access People commented:

"The addition of Abintegro into the Access Group's HCM portfolio not only continues our strategy for enabling organisations to power success through people, but also offers us the potential to offer individuals everywhere the freedom to design their career development for tomorrow's opportunities in the workplace. We welcome Tony, David and the Abintegro team into the Access Group."

Tony Heard CEO, Abintegro commented:

"Joining Access gives Abintegro access to a whole new level of product investment, development expertise and opportunity. Our business philosophies are remarkably similar, with long-term relationships being paramount. Our customers will have the opportunity to explore a wider and deeper range of digital learning content and other technology solutions all from a single provider. My team and I are excited to be joining Access People."

Terms were not disclosed.

About The Access Group

The Access Group is a leading provider of business management software to mid-sized UK organisations. It helps more than 35,000 customers across commercial and not-for-profit sectors become more productive and efficient. Its innovative Access Workspace cloud solutions transform the way business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more.

Founded in 1991, The Access Group employs more than 3000 staff. For more information about The Access Group, visit www.theaccessgroup.com www.theaccessgroup.com.au/

About Abintegro

Abintegro provides a career development platform to the world's leading academic institutions, employers and training companies, making a measurable impact on the career development of their students, people and customers.

Founded in 2008 and with 40 staff in London, Abintegro is a high growth SaaS technology business with fanatical customer support at the heart of its proposition. More about us at www.abintegro.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005102/en/

Contacts:

Derek Harris

Harris Communications

derek@harriscomms.com