Opus One Solutions: Opus One enters the Flexibility Market in the UK with Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks: Enabling the pathway to a smarter distribution network to achieve net zero carbon emissions

"We are delighted to lead a project that is anchored by SSEN and which looks to the future of electricity markets for decades to come," said Hari Suthan, Chief of Strategic Growth, Opus One Solutions. "This project offers a first of its kind solution in building the necessary infrastructure to enable flexibility markets and movement from network operators to system operators."

"Working with Opus One Solutions provides an exciting opportunity to test flexibility and coordination solutions which will help shape how we can best meet energy demand," said Brian Wann, TRANSITION Project Manager at SSEN. "As part of TRANSITION, it will help us understand which approach works best for the most efficient energy system architecture and coordination."

Opus One will develop and deploy two flexibility market models: Neutral Market Facilitator (NMF) and Whole System Coordinator(WSC). The Neutral Market Facilitator platform will be deployed for buyers and sellers of flexible electricity sources to register their requirements and capabilities. The Whole System Coordinator platform will integrate SSEN system data from a variety of sources to quantify the requirements for network flexibility across different timeframes. Together, these tools aim to support the deployment of more cost-effective flexibility markets to maintain network integrity and to provide an alternative to traditional network reinforcement.

These solutions will be used as part of a market trial programme over the next three years to test and demonstrate the functionalities and requirements to support the transition of Distribution Network Operators (DNO) to Distribution System Operators (DSO) and local flexibility markets. The key learnings from these demonstrations will be used to implement and scale future solutions for a smarter flexible energy system.

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a digitalized, decentralized and decarbonized planet. Its intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS, optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids - from homes to businesses to communities - for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer.

About Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN)

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), operating as Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution (SHEPD) and Southern Electric Power Distribution (SEPD) under licence, is responsible for operating and maintaining the electricity distribution networks supplying over 3.8 million homes and businesses across central southern England and north of the central belt of Scotland, the Mull of Kintyre and the Scottish islands.

1 Source: https://www.carbonbrief.org/in-depth-how-smart-flexible-grid-could-save-uk-40-billion, according to researchby the Carbon Trust and Imperial College London, which was commissioned by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).