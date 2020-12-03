ITMAGINATION, an IT services provider headquartered in Poland, has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This certification confirms that ITMAGINATION has a Quality Management System (QMS) in place that conforms with recognized international standards. The certification covers core ITMAGINATION services, including software design and development, management and delivery of IT projects, IT outsourcing, IT consulting, data analytics, machine learning and cloud.

The certification which follows recent ISO 27001:2013 certification is valid until 2023 and the company will be subject to regular audits and controls. The certification of the Quality Management System in place provides assurance to existing and potential ITMAGINATION clients interested in IT services (including software development sourcing and software development offshoring) that services will be delivered to certified high standards. Furthermore, ISO certification strengthens the case for Extended Delivery Center services, as clients can be assured that services are governed by recognized international standards.

"A commitment to quality is at the heart of the way ITMAGINATION operates. ISO 9001:2015 certification is testament to this and to the deep-rooted, company-wide approach to quality control. ITMAGINATION provides professional technology services to organizations all around the world, but predominately in North America and Western Europe. These organizations including some of the world's leading brands and industry-disrupting startups expect their partners to operate according to globally recognized standards like ISO 9001:2015. In addition to underlining ITMAGINATION's commitment to quality, this certification assures clients existing and new that they can trust in the quality of services provided by ITMAGINATION."

Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is an important step for ITMAGINATION and contributes to the company's goal of being a leading provider of IT services on a global scale. This certification is a reflection of ITMAGINATION's commitment to quality and to embracing and adhering to recognized international standards.

ITMAGINATION provides custom software, data analytics and IT outsourcing services for banks, financial institutions and companies from the e-commerce, construction, energy and utilities, and technology sectors. Founded in 2008, The IT services company has successfully completed projects for more than 100 medium-sized and large companies from all around the world. ITMAGINATION is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Central and Eastern Europe, as recognized by the Deloitte Fast 50 CE rankings and the Financial Times' FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies

