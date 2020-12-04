DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 04-Dec-2020 / 10:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 04 December 2020 According to LR 9.6.11, TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it was informed on 03 December 2020 on the following: Ms Dr Elke Eller, a member of the Company's Executive Board as the Human Resources and Labour Director, will not extend her office expiring in October 2021 at her own request. The Company's Supervisory Board will make a decision on the succession in the coming months. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 89052 EQS News ID: 1152814 End of Announcement EQS News Service

