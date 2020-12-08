Perpetual Industries, Inc.: Perpetual Industries Reports Filing of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

AUBURN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Perpetual Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:PRPI) ("Perpetual" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed an amendment with the Secretary of State of Nevada to amend its Articles of Incorporation, Article 4, Capital Stock. The majority of shareholders approved the amendment, allowing the Company to increase its Authorized number of Common Stock from the previous 100,000,000 shares to a maximum of 500,000,000 shares, and to create a new class of Preferred Stock with a maximum number of 100,000,000 shares authorized to issue. The amendment became effective as of December 3, 2020, at which time there were no shares of Preferred Stock issued and outstanding. The Company's Board of Directors have been granted authority to designate and issue the new series of Preferred Stock in the future.

For more information on Perpetual Industries please visit: https://www.perpetualindustries.com

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:PRPI) is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy efficient technologies. Our mission is to 'perpetuate industry' by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the company's core is a proprietary technology known as The XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy efficient, environmentally responsible products. We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy efficient technology by developing low cost, green energy powered solutions for a variety of industries including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing while continuing our research, development, and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as such ‎term is ‎defined in applicable US and Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", ‎‎"should", "potential", ‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and ‎similar expressions as they relate ‎to the Company. Such statements reflect the ‎Company's current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events, and current information ‎available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, ‎without limitation: the conditions to closing of the transaction being satisfied, including obtaining all necessary approvals for the transaction. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, ‎or should assumptions underlying the forward-‎looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ‎results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-‎looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the ‎Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎‎information or statement. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release is made as of the date of ‎this press ‎release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any ‎forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.

For media, press inquiries, and further information, please contact:

Carl Dilley, Chief Operating Officer

Perpetual Industries Inc.

Phone: 702-707-9811

Email: info@perptualindustries.com

SOURCE: Perpetual Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620038/Perpetual-Industries-Reports-Filing-of-Amendment-to-the-Articles-of-Incorporation