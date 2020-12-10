The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is expected to grow by USD 15.84 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005824/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The advancements in engine technologies is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the grounding of fleet due to technical issues will hamper growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-aircraft-gas-turbine-engine-market-industry-analysis
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market: Technology Landscape
Based on technology, the turbofan segment led the market in 2019. This is due to the wide adoption of turbofan technology by commercial airliners. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 53% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by increased demand for narrow-body aircraft and newer and improved versions of aircraft.
China and India are the key markets for commercial aircraft gas turbine engine in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market Global wind turbine monitoring systems market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Global wind turbine gearbox market is segmented by type (new and replacement) and region (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- General Electric Co.
- GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- MTU Aero Engines AG
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Rolls-Royce Plc
- Safran SA
- UEC-Aviadvigatel Joint Stock Co.
- UEC-Saturn
- Williams International Co. LLC
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Turbofan Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Turboprop Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Narrow-body aircraft Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Widebody aircraft Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Regional aircraft Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- General Electric Co.
- GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- MTU Aero Engines AG
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Rolls-Royce Plc
- Safran SA
- UEC-Aviadvigatel Joint Stock Co.
- UEC-Saturn
- Williams International Co. LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005824/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/