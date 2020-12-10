The smart inhaler technology market is poised to grow by USD 132.66 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 43% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005864/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Inhaler Technology Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the smart inhaler technology market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of COPD and asthma.

The smart inhaler technology market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing exposure to air pollution and tobacco smoking as one of the prime reasons driving the smart inhaler technology market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart inhaler technology market covers the following areas:

Smart Inhaler Technology Market Sizing

Smart Inhaler Technology Market Forecast

Smart Inhaler Technology Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Adherium Ltd.

AptarGroup Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

OPKO Health Inc.

ResMed Inc.

Seebo Interactive Ltd.

Sensirion AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vectura Group plc

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Artificial Organs Market Global artificial organs market is segmented by product (Artificial heart, Artificial kidney, Cochlear implants, and Artificial pancreas) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Medical Specialty Bags Market Global medical specialty bags market is segmented by product (ostomy bags, IV fluid bags, CAPD bags, other medical specialty bags, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Inhalers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nebulizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Adherium Ltd.

AptarGroup Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

OPKO Health Inc.

ResMed Inc.

Seebo Interactive Ltd.

Sensirion AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vectura Group plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005864/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/