The DNA forensic solution market is expected to grow by USD 3.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.
The rising need to curb growing instances of terrorist attacks is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the threat to privacy will hamper market growth.
DNA Forensic Solution Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the law enforcement segment in 2019. The biological evidence collected from the crime scene can be compared to the DNA database to identify the perpetrator. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
DNA Forensic Solution Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the growing need to effectively solve finesse crimes and curb increasing crime rates are the key factors driving the DNA Forensic Solution in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- General Electric Co.
- IDEMIA France SAS
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- NEC Corp.
- Promega Corp.
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Law enforcement Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Biodefense Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Physical security Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
