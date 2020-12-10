The DNA forensic solution market is expected to grow by USD 3.09 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

The rising need to curb growing instances of terrorist attacks is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the threat to privacy will hamper market growth.

DNA Forensic Solution Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the law enforcement segment in 2019. The biological evidence collected from the crime scene can be compared to the DNA database to identify the perpetrator. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

DNA Forensic Solution Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the growing need to effectively solve finesse crimes and curb increasing crime rates are the key factors driving the DNA Forensic Solution in North America.

Companies Covered:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

General Electric Co.

IDEMIA France SAS

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

NEC Corp.

Promega Corp.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

