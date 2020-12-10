The disposable slippers market is poised to grow by USD 98.16 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Slippers Market 2020-2024

The report on the disposable slippers market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of multiple marketing and promotional strategies by key competitors and rising awareness about safety at hospitals.

The disposable slippers market analysis includes the product, material, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the emergence of online platforms for the sale of the spa- and hotel-disposable products as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable slippers market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The disposable slippers market covers the following areas:

Disposable Slippers Market Sizing

Disposable Slippers Market Forecast

Disposable Slippers Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Appearus Products Corp.

Dispowear Sterite Co.

Huini USA Beauty LLC

IBI Beauty

LSL HEALTHCARE Inc.

Mediblue Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

Milestone Corporate Services Pvt Ltd.

Shenzhen Haon Hotel Products Co.

Universal Textiles UK Ltd.

Yellow Mountain Imports Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

