The personalized gifts market in the US is poised to grow by USD 1.59 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personalized Gifts Market in US 2020-2024

The report on the personalized gifts market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations.

The personalized gifts market in the US analysis includes the product segment, distribution channel, and the geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in the popularity of 3D printed personalized products as one of the prime reasons driving the personalized gifts market in the US growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The personalized gifts market in the US covers the following areas:

Personalized Gifts Market In The US Sizing

Personalized Gifts Market In The US Forecast

Personalized Gifts Market In The US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

American Greetings Corp.

Bed Bath Beyond Inc.

CafePress Inc.

Enesco LLC

Etsy Inc.

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Personal Creations

Shutterfly Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

UncommonGoods LLC

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

