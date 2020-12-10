The nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer market is expected to grow by USD 268.34 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005394/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing focus on drug discovery and development is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of instruments will hamper market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/nuclear-magnetic-resonance-spectrometer-market-industry-analysis
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market: End-user Landscape
Based on end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the P and B industry in 2019. NMR spectrometers are widely used at various stages during the manufacture of chemicals to ensure the quality of the final product. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 31% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the increasing number of R&D activities and the expansion of contract research organizations (CROs) are the key markets for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) Spectrometer in APAC.
China and Japan are the key markets for nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information TechnologyInclude:
Global Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market- The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is segmented by product (dosimeters, area monitors, survey meters, and others) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market- The explosive trace detection (ETD) market is segmented by application (IBSPS, defense, and ATLS) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- Anasazi Instruments Inc.
- Angstrom Advanced Inc.
- Bruker Corp.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Magritek
- Merck KGaA
- Nanalysis Corp.
- Oxford Instruments Plc
- Spinlock
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- P and B industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- C and P industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anasazi Instruments Inc.
- Angstrom Advanced Inc.
- Bruker Corp.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Magritek
- Merck KGaA
- Nanalysis Corp.
- Oxford Instruments Plc
- Spinlock
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005394/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/