The nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer market is expected to grow by USD 268.34 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The increasing focus on drug discovery and development is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of instruments will hamper market growth.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market: End-user Landscape

Based on end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the P and B industry in 2019. NMR spectrometers are widely used at various stages during the manufacture of chemicals to ensure the quality of the final product. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 31% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Factors such as the increasing number of R&D activities and the expansion of contract research organizations (CROs) are the key markets for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) Spectrometer in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Anasazi Instruments Inc.

Angstrom Advanced Inc.

Bruker Corp.

JEOL Ltd.

Magritek

Merck KGaA

Nanalysis Corp.

Oxford Instruments Plc

Spinlock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

