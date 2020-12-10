Recognition denotes deep technical expertise in translating business requirements into solutions by building, deploying, and optimizing applications using Anthos and Google Cloud

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company and Google Cloud Premier Partner has achieved the Anthos: Hybrid/Multi-Cloud App Platform Expertise in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This Expertise affirms that SoftServe has the experience and technical acumen to accelerate clients' enterprise digital journey by modernizing existing applications and building cloud-native applications with Anthos.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005063/en/

"Achieving Google Cloud's Anthos: Hybrid/Multi-Cloud App Platform Expertise is a testament to our experience, best practices, and technical competency in helping clients harness the advantages of Anthos to achieve a consistent development and operations experience for hybrid and multi-cloud environments," said Andrew Greene, AVP of Global Cloud Partnerships and Alliances at SoftServe. "This is a key milestone in our commitment to transforming customer's organizations by using Anthos to activate app modernization, migration, and cloud management with the power of Google Cloud services behind it."

The Anthos: Hybrid/Multi-Cloud App Platform Expertise is given to partners who demonstrate success in leveraging Anthos to help customers build and modernize existing applications and securely run them in a hybrid or multi-cloud. SoftServe has a dedicated team of Anthos experts versed in BigQuery Omni, Apigee Hybrid, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, bare-metal workloads, and the newly introduced machine learning (ML) for Anthos.

One of SoftServe's own engineers was recognized as a Fellow to receive the Hybrid Multi-Cloud Certification in the Google Cloud Certified Fellow program-a new, invitation-only program for technical leaders adept at designing innovative enterprise solutions with Anthos and leading organizations through the platform adoption. Additionally, SoftServe was involved in the launch of the first-ever AWS on Anthos workload.

It's time to jumpstart your hybrid/multi-cloud strategy and accelerate the app modernization process to achieve sustainable transformation at scale with Anthos. Visit SoftServe's Google Cloud partner page to start your journey today.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005063/en/

Contacts:

SoftServe

Paul Jones

Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations

pjone@softserveinc.com

512-796-7358