Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global CEO Reveals Details of Company's Two-Ingredient Cannabis Infusion Technology for Foods and Beverages - Patent Recently Filed

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today described its revolutionary cannabinoid food and beverage infusion technologies, which utilizes only two clean label ingredients. On November 4th of this year, the Company filed a non-provisional patent application on the technology set.

"We completed the filing of our first non-provisional patent application for a new method to infuse foods, beverages, and consumer products with cannabis and hemp extracts and cannabinoids. Today, we are providing some details about our patent application, and how our "Two-Ingredient" technologies will benefit the cannabis, food, and beverage industries. We hope to provide more information about our growing body of IP as we prepare to make our next non-provisional patent applications before the end of this calendar year," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO.

The "Two-Ingredient" Technology - While legacy infusion technologies generally rely on chemicals to maintain stability, the Company invented a chemical free method utilizing only two ingredients. Surfactants and stabilizers are not needed.

Clean Label - Consumers are increasingly demanding clean labels. With only two commonly known ingredients, clean labels are simple to produce.

Food Grade Processing - While even California, with some of the most stringent cannabis product testing requirements in the world, allows for use of manufacturing solvents such as hexane, acetone, heptane, ethanol, and others, the Company's "Two-Ingredient" process uses only food-grade solvents considered so safe, testing for the ingredient is not required. This allows food and beverage manufacturers to offer assurances to their customers that only food-grade and ultra-safe ingredients are in the products.

Product Usage Rates - With Cannabis Global's "Two-Ingredient" method, food, beverage, and consumer product formulators can add cannabinoids using very small amounts of product, as each of the two ingredients make up about 50% of the product. For example, the technology allows manufacturers of cannabis-infused foods to add as little as 20 milligrams of material to dose psychoactive cannabinoids at the 10 milligram legal limit within most states. Cannabis Global expects to significantly improve this already high 50% loading rate over the next few months, with loading rates of up to 75% expected.

Ultra-High Levels of Bioavailability - By reducing cannabinoid particle sizes to nanometer proportions, ultra-high levels of active ingredients get absorbed into the body in very short periods of time. This allows formulators to use cannabis to gain a desired effect, which can result in significant cost saving, especially relating to the rare cannabinoids, which sell at many times more than common cannabinoids, such as CBD or THC.

Cannabis Global has now finalized the manufacturing process for the "Two-Ingredient" infusion technology and is working to integrate the products into specific formulations. The Company expects additional patent filings in related areas, but has elected to maintain several aspects of the manufacturing process as trade secrets.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We have achieved much over the past year with not only our core infusion technologies, but also relative to our other products, such as our Hemp You Can Feel and Comply Bag secure cannabis transport product lines, which are now rolling out into the marketplace or are in final steps of production. Our investors and the cannabis industry will continue to see innovations from our Company over the coming months."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company does not engage in the production, distribution, or sales of any controlled substances, including marijuana. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

+1-(310)-986-4929

IR Contact:

Stuart Smith

https://www.smallcapvoice.com/

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620217/Cannabis-Global-CEO-Reveals-Details-of-Companys-Two-Ingredient-Cannabis-Infusion-Technology-for-Foods-and-Beverages--Patent-Recently-Filed