Sparta Group: Sparta Forges Strategic Alliance with Core-19 Sanitization to Help Allay COVID-19 Fears in Additional Market Verticals

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital" or "Sparta") has formed an alliance with Core-19 Sanitization Services ("Core-19"), a company focused on virus surface protection services. This provides Sparta with the much-needed specialized work-crews available through Core-19, who are fully trained in the proper storage and dispersing of antimicrobial formulations. This alliance will allow Sparta to help a greater portion of society feel more at ease during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Core-19 will effectively and efficiently deploy equipment, including Sparta's COVID-fighting robots, to spray Sparta's natural, non-toxic antimicrobial; targeting bars, restaurants, retail establishments, fitness facilities, auto dealerships and the like. Following each application, a Core-19 crew member will ensure that the client receives an updated Disinfection Certificate that can be put on display to demonstrate high sanitization standards have been met.

"We've put all the right pieces in place - an effective antimicrobial spray that lasts up to 30 days, robots and drones that can ensure thorough, proper coverage of surfaces, and now with Core-19 we have qualified crews ready at all times to fulfill requests for spraying. With everything we now have in place, we are projecting to be servicing up to 90,000 square feet per vehicle per day, thus making more people feel at ease as we navigate our way through this COVID-19 crisis." said Sparta President, John O'Bireck.

In July 2020, Sparta announced an exclusive licensing agreement to distribute, co-develop and manufacture a suite of nanotechnology antimicrobial formulations to provide truckers protection during COVID-19. The licensed compounds, which are FDA, EPA and Health Canada registered have the ability to kill 99.99 percent of dangerous viruses, bacteria and microbes, including SARS and MRSA, on contact. In addition, the formulations have been designed to create a continuous antimicrobial shield that prevents such organisms from attaching to the surface where the pathogen protection has been applied, without risk to humans, animals or crops. Since the introduction of Sparta's antimicrobial, other industry sectors have reached out asking if they can benefit from this type of protection.

Core-19 management understands that not all businesses are alike and that means its services will be personalized to fit each Sparta customer's needs. Whether a company wants to be proactive or is being reactive to a COVID-19 outbreak, Core-19 biohazard crews are certified to step in and disinfect.

"We are well organized, well trained, and outfitted with advanced application equipment, so we are confident we can meet the needs of Sparta's customers. The fact that Sparta's antimicrobial is natural and doesn't cause harmful off-gassing like many other solutions means we can keep customers and our work crews safe. We look forward to working with Sparta Group in the months to come," said Core-19 Founder, Arash Daftarian.

About Sparta:

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Core-19:

Core-19 Sanitization is a trusted partner in COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting. The company maintains a highly trained team of Biohazard Responders and a large inventory of antimicrobial chemicals. Core-19 provides cleaning, disinfecting and air fogging services to commercial, residential and government entities within the province of Ontario, including discrete emergency services 24/7. Visit Core-19 at www.core-19.com.

