Enel North America: Enel X and EnergyHub Partner to Expand EV Charging as a Grid Resource

NEW YORK, NY and SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 / ?????EnergyHub has partnered with Enel X, the Enel Group's advanced energy services business line and leading EV charger manufacturer and service provider, to expand the availability of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging stations as a flexible distributed energy resource (DER) for utilities. Through the partnership, utilities can now manage customer-owned Enel X smart EV charging stations through EnergyHub's Mercury DERMS platform, expanding the breadth of EnergyHub's EV charging solution and increasing the EV charging resources available for utilities to manage. Utilities including Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) and Eversource are the first to leverage the partnership and enroll customers with JuiceBox residential smart charging stations, with more to come.

Preparing for transportation electrification has emerged as a top priority for utilities. Bloomberg New Energy predicts EVs will account for the majority of passenger car sales by 2040. According to the same research, smart EV charging technology, which encourages customers to charge at optimal times, is estimated to save grid operators 30 to 70 percent of electrical infrastructure upgrade costs, representing hundreds of millions to billions of dollars a year in savings.

"We see managed EV charging as an important and growing piece of our DER portfolio, which we leverage not just during the hottest days of the year, but to manage demand year-round," said Michael Goldman, Director of Energy Efficiency for Eversource. "We're glad to be able to allow more customers to participate by offering incentives to our customers with JuiceBox EV chargers."

The partnership with Enel X, with over 60,000 consumer charging stations deployed nationwide, expands the ecosystem of EV chargers that utilities can manage with EnergyHub's Mercury DERMS.

"Working with EnergyHub and Enel X allows us to partner with our customers to manage flexible EV charging load, preparing us for the future of transportation electrification, while also supporting the grid as whole," said Kristy Fleischman Groncki, manager of strategic programs at Baltimore Gas and Electric. "Our EV Smart program managed with EnergyHub rewards customers for contributing to the grid while using their preferred EV charging equipment."

EnergyHub and Enel X are working with electric utilities to harness the benefits of EV adoption and smart charging for the grid. The partnership enables utilities to grow their DER portfolios deployed with EnergyHub by managing enrolled Enel X JuiceBox smart charging stations in a service territory. Through the integration of EnergyHub's Mercury DERMS platform with Enel X's cloud-based JuiceNet smart EV charging software, utilities can forecast load, intelligently instruct, and monitor load results from customer-owned Enel X charging stations.

"Preparing for mass adoption of electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure is one of the most critical steps utilities should be taking today to lead the energy transition," said Giovanni Bertolino, Head of e-Mobility, Enel X North America. "Enel X's expanded partnership with EnergyHub adds to over 30 utility programs we have underway and further demonstrates the ability of our product portfolio and JuiceNet software platform to seamlessly integrate with third-party platforms to deliver best-in-class solutions and added grid flexibility to utilities everywhere."

Utility time-of-use (TOU) rates incentivize EV owners with Level 2 smart charging stations to utilize off-peak charging, generating bill savings for the customer and reducing strain on the grid during peak periods. In Maryland, where the state has a goal to deploy 300,000 EVs by 2025, the Public Utilities Commission authorized local utilities to install a network of 5,000 residential, workplace, and public charging stations. To best support the rollout, BGE deployed EnergyHub's Mercury DERMS to implement an EV-TOU rate that incentives off-peak charging, through the gathering and analyzing of charging data. This charging data is provided at a 15-minute granularity from customers' Level 2 charging equipment, including Enel X JuiceBox smart chargers.

Matt Johnson, VP of Business Development at EnergyHub, said, "Integrating with a leader in EV charging and clean energy solutions like Enel X demonstrates our commitment to providing a comprehensive EV managed charging solution to utilities. We're excited to partner with Enel X to enhance our ability to deploy a comprehensive grid-edge management solution that optimizes the value of customer-owned distributed energy resources for our clients."

The integration of EnergyHub's Mercury DERMS platform with Enel X's JuiceNet smart EV charging software platform is enabled by JuiceNet, which optimizes the energy consumption of the JuiceBox EV charging station to align with grid conditions while ensuring customer mobility requirements are met. EnergyHub's Mercury DERMS platform allows utilities to monitor, coordinate, and orchestrate EV charging in concert with other DERs. EnergyHub works with utilities on multiple types of EV management solutions: time of use (TOU) enablement, peak management, and dynamic load shaping. EnergyHub and Enel X previously partnered to provide utilities with access to certain portfolios of Enel X commercial and industrial demand response assets.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is the distributed energy resources (DERs) management platform for utilities. EnergyHub's Mercury DERMS allows utilities to partner with their customers to deliver more powerful demand-side management and grid services using the industry's leading ecosystem of DERs. Our Bring Your Own Device service makes millions of existing connected homes available to utilities for demand response without a single truck roll. Over 40 utilities rely on EnergyHub's platform to operationalize various configurations of programs and services. EnergyHub is an independent subsidiary of Alarm.com, the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. For more information, visit www.energyhub.com.

About Enel X

Enel X is Enel's global business line dedicated to the development of innovative products and?services?in sectors where energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and transportation. The company is a global leader in the advanced energy solution sector,?with more than 6.3 GW of demand response capacity, 110 MW of installed storage capacity, more than 90,000 utility bills managed across 104 countries, and around 130,000 public and private?smart?EV charging stations available around the world.?

In North America, Enel X has around 4,500 business customers, spanning more than 35,000 sites and representing approximately $10.5 billion in energy spend under management. Enel X North America has approximately 4.7 GW of demand response capacity, over 70 battery storage projects that are operational and under contract, and more than 60,000 smart EV charging stations. Enel X advises large energy users on energy procurement, sustainability, and risk management, and has completed 65,000 energy procurement events including 2,000 MW of long-term renewable energy contracts. The company's intelligent DER Optimization Software is designed to analyze real-time energy and utility bill data, improve performance, and manage distributed energy assets across a number of different value streams and applications. JuiceNet, Enel X's smart EV charging platform, delivers energy services to utilities, businesses, drivers and automotive manufacturers.

