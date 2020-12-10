New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - DRYWORLD, ("DRYWORLD Brands LLC") is pleased to announce that it has completed "The Transaction" with Nexus Energy Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: IBGR).

Transaction Summary

With "The Transaction" closed, and all conditions satisfied, the ownership interests have been assigned to each of the parties as per the Definitive Agreement executed on August 14, 2020. With the new Board of Directors approved, and Nevada State approving the required filings and name change to DRYWORLD Brands LLC the transaction is officially complete. Management has proceeded to file with FINRA for the name (DRYWORLD Brands LLC) and ticker symbol change (DRYW).

Management Statement

Matt Weingart, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DRYWORLD stated: DRYWORLD's mission as a Company is to anticipate, innovate, and create. This move to the public markets gives our team access to significantly more resources to continue to do just that. Our Signature D innovations (DRYFEET, Aggression Apparel, THERMALITE, LUXSAUNA, D-Drive, and BAREFUTA) we've created so far have come as a private company, one can only imagine the possibilities of what can be accomplished going forward as a public company. We understand that it is our Signature D innovations that set us apart from the legacy brands and will allow the DRYWORLD brand to continue to build shareholder value for decades to come.

Further updates to follow.

For more information contact:

Matt Weingart

Co-Founder/Co-CEO DRYWORLD

1 (778)-784 7562 matt@thedryworld.com

www.thedryworld.com

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose- driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current reasonable expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these

statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual operating and financial performance to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

