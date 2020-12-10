Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. will emerge as major programmatic advertising spending market participants during 2020-2024

The programmatic advertising spending market is expected to grow by USD 148.53 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the programmatic advertising spending market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Programmatic Advertising Spending Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The programmatic advertising spending market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Programmatic Advertising Spending Market Participants:

Adobe Inc.

Adobe Inc. operates its business through segments such as Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The company offers programmatic advertising through TubeMogul, a leading independent software platform that enables brands and agencies to plan, buy, measure, and optimize their global advertising.

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. operates its business through segments such as Google and Other bets. The company offers programmatic advertisement solutions through its subsidiary DoubleClick.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company offers programmatic advertising solutions under Amazon DSP.

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Programmatic advertising spending market is segmented as below:

Type Open Auction Automated Guaranteed Invitation-only Unreserved Fixed-rate

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA

Display Type Mobile Desktop



The programmatic advertising spending market is driven by high penetration of digital advertising. In addition, other factors such as growing adoption of programmatic advertising in South America and APAC are expected to trigger the programmatic advertising spending market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

