DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: KAUFMAN & BROAD ENTERS THE SBF 120 INDEX

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: KAUFMAN & BROAD ENTERS THE SBF 120 INDEX 10-Dec-2020 / 21:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, December 10, 2020 KAUFMAN & BROAD ENTERS THE SBF 120 INDEX Kaufman & Broad, one of France's leading developers-constructors through the combination of its size, profitability and the power of its brand, announces its entry into the SBF 120 index following the decision of the Expert Indices Committee of Euronext Paris. The SBF 120 is one of the key indices of the Paris Stock Exchange. It includes the top 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization. This decision will take effect on Friday, December 21, at the opening of the financial markets. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] Contacts Chief Financial Officer Press Relations Bruno Coche Shadow Communication agency +33 (1) 41 43 44 73 Alice Polack - +33 (6) 33 71 91 58 Infos-invest@ketb.com alicepolack@shadowcommunication.fr Aurélie Vinzent - +33 (6) 58 66 80 49 aurelievinzent@shadowcommunication.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. Regulatory filing PDF file File: KAUFMAN & BROAD ENTERS THE SBF 120 INDEX [2] 1154495 10-Dec-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=1154495&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8993e97f6a95693799d0ebb2008ef84d&application_id=1154495&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2020 15:55 ET (20:55 GMT)